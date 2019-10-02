Bangalore news LIVE: BBMP’s plog run underway; transport minister inspects roads for dedicated bus lane proposal

Bangalore news LIVE today: Bengaluru’s local civic body BBMP is hosting a plog run event, where participants will pick plastic waste on the go. The run covering 50 locations in the city including 10 slum areas covering 2 km each, is now underway.
An intensive cleaning programme under the leadership of BBMP Commissioner BH Anil Kumar took place in Jayarama Colony slum in Mathikere on Wednesday morning.
At the same time, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and Transport minister Laxman Savadi is now inspecting roads from Tin Factory to Central Silk Board Junction to finalise the proposal for exclusive bus lanes in Bengaluru.
‘Will solve garbage, traffic issues on priority; implement single-use plastic ban’: New Bengaluru Mayor
Achieving a significant milestone in his political career, BJP’s Jogupalya corporator M Gowtham Kumar, city’s 54th Mayor, has his job cut out. On assuming responsibility of the top job at the city council, Gowtham Kumar assured citizens that he will solve the traffic and garbage issues by taking it up as a priority. He revealed his plans for the city in an interview with Indianexpress.com
BBMP's plog run underway; runners to pick plastic waste from over 50 locations in city
