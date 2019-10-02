Bangalore news LIVE: BBMP’s plog run underway; transport minister inspects roads for dedicated bus lane proposal

Bangalore news LIVE today: Bengaluru’s local civic body BBMP is hosting a plog run event, where participants will pick plastic waste on the go. The run covering 50 locations in the city including 10 slum areas covering 2 km each, is now underway.

An intensive cleaning programme under the leadership of BBMP Commissioner BH Anil Kumar took place in Jayarama Colony slum in Mathikere on Wednesday morning.

At the same time, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and Transport minister Laxman Savadi is now inspecting roads from Tin Factory to Central Silk Board Junction to finalise the proposal for exclusive bus lanes in Bengaluru.