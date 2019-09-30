Bangalore news LIVE: BJP leaders to finalise Bengaluru mayor, deputy mayor candidates ahead of BBMP mayoral elections

The weatherman has predicted rain accompanied by strong winds in Bengaluru for the day. According to the India Meteorological Department's (IMD) daily report, "Surface wind likely to be strong and gusty at times. Maximum & Minimum temperatures very likely to be around 30 and 21 degree Celsius respectively."

The meeting, which will take place in the party headquarters in Malleshwaram, is held to finalise candidates to the mayor and deputy mayor posts.

Bangalore news LIVE today: With the mayoral elections at Bangalore’s local civic body the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) scheduled to take place on Tuesday, BJP leaders under the leadership of state party chief Nalinkumar Kateel will meet in the state capital today.

Meanwhile, there is a significant rise in the number of online binge-watching addiction cases at the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS).

Significant rise in binge-watching has medical experts worried

At the same time, special trains and buses have been announced by the South Western Railway (SWR) and Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) to help lakhs of people to travel during the festive season.

Mysore Dasara: Special trains and buses announced to ease travel

Meanwhile, the Bengaluru city police on Sunday nabbed a 23-year-old who fled with Rs 99 lakh stolen from the vehicle of a cash logistics management company.

Bengaluru Police arrest van driver who fled with Rs 99 lakh cash meant for ATMs

Here are a few contacts that might come handy for you in emergency situations: BBMP Control room: 080-22221188 In case of power disruptions, contact BESCOM: 1912. If the water supply is hit at your area, contact BWSSB: 1916.

BMTC Vayu Vajra AC Volvo buses: Full route map, timings of Bengaluru International Airport shuttle bus services