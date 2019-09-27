Bangalore News Live: Bengaluru airport wants citizens to donate plastic waste

Bangalore News Live: In an initiative called #PlasticBeku, Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) – operators of the Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru are encouraging the citizens of the city to give their plastic waste to build 50-lane km roads within the Airport campus.

According to airport authorities, The #PlasticBeku collection programme will be undertaken at three BIAL-adopted schools – Bettakote Govt Lower Primary School, Vijayapura Government Higher Primary Girls’ Model School and Ardeshanahalli Government Lower Primary School – and five panchayats of Devanahalli Taluk as well as in private schools and Resident Welfare Associations in North Bengaluru. Students and teachers, who can make a meaningful contribution to reducing plastic waste, will be encouraged to give their household waste plastic to the Airport.

BIAL will use the plastic waste collected through this drive to pave its internal roads.