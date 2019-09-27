Bangalore News Live: Bengaluru airport wants citizens to donate plastic waste

Bangalore news LIVE updates: Get the latest updates on Bangalore traffic, Bangalore weather, the events in Bangalore today and much more in our daily live blog.
Bangalore News Live: In an initiative called #PlasticBeku, Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) – operators of the Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru are encouraging the citizens of the city to give their plastic waste to build 50-lane km roads within the Airport campus.
According to airport authorities, The #PlasticBeku collection programme will be undertaken at three BIAL-adopted schools – Bettakote Govt Lower Primary School, Vijayapura Government Higher Primary Girls’ Model School and Ardeshanahalli Government Lower Primary School – and five panchayats of Devanahalli Taluk as well as in private schools and Resident Welfare Associations in North Bengaluru. Students and teachers, who can make a meaningful contribution to reducing plastic waste, will be encouraged to give their household waste plastic to the Airport.
BIAL will use the plastic waste collected through this drive to pave its internal roads.
3 booked for med seat fraud
An engineer has accused Ramesh Naidu, Bhupathi Raju and his partner Gopal Shastry, the owner of Sai Medical Academy, of cheating him of Rs 5 lakh on the pretext of getting his daughter a medical seat.
The victim, S Hanumanta Naik (48), from Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh, has filed a police complaint
The Bengaluru Police arrested two people Tuesday for allegedly selling counterfeit products under the multi-national brand name Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL). The police arrested Bahavar Lal and Jagamram, both native of Rajasthan. The two were involved in manufacturing HUL companies’ tea powder brands – Red Label Tea and Brooke Bond 3Roses tea products.
Here are a few contacts that might come handy for you in emergency situations: BBMP Control room: 080-22221188 In case of power disruptions, contact BESCOM: 1912. If the water supply is hit at your area, contact BWSSB: 1916.
