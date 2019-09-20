Bangalore news LIVE: Court allows DK Shivakumar’s family to meet him in Tihar jailhttps://indianexpress.com/article/cities/bangalore/bengaluru-traffic-weather-bbmp-airport-police-rains-live-news-6012158/
Bangalore news LIVE: Court allows DK Shivakumar’s family to meet him in Tihar jail
Follow us for LIVE updates on Bangalore traffic, weather, power disruption updates, pollution checks, events, developments and much more from Bengaluru today.
Bangalore, Karnataka news LIVE today: After the hearing for D K Shivakumar’s bail plea was adjourned to September 21, a special court announced today that the family members of the former minister can meet him on September 20 from 8 am to 11:30.
Following a special court in Delhi granting permission, family members of former Karnataka minister DK Shivakumar will be allowed to visit him today till 11.30 am in the morning. Shivakumar, who is in Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody since September 3 is in Tihar jail, in connection to a money laundering case.
His brother and Bangalore Rural MP D K Suresh who visited him in Tihar was denied entry on Thursday.
Meanwhile, days after Gollarahatti village, a settlement of the Golla community in Tumakuru’s Pemmanahalli, hit the headlines for denying entry to Chitradurga MP A Narayanaswamy as he is from an “inferior caste”, residents decided to felicitate him and welcomed him to the village on Friday.
State govt proposes to bifurcate Ballari district
Karnataka government has proposed to create a new Vijayanagara district by carving out six taluks from the existing Ballari district. Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has asked the Chief Secretary to place the proposal before the next cabinet meeting.
In his letter to Chief Secretary, Yediyurappa has said Ballari has become a tedious task for the government administer considering it has 11 taluks and 11 revenue sub-divisions. In his proposal, Yediyurappa has said that Hospete, Kampli, Hadagali, and Harapanahalli will form the new district of Vijayanagara. Yediyurappa has announced that Hospete will be the capital of the new district.
Rain, strong winds in forecast for Bangalore today
The weatherman has predicted rain accompanied by strong winds in Bengaluru for the day. According to the India Meteorological Department's (IMD) daily report, "Surface wind likely to be strong and gusty at times. Maximum & Minimum temperatures very likely to be around 27 and 20 degree Celsius respectively."
Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa’s plan of building a film city in one of the remaining lung spaces of Bengaluru, the ‘Roerich and Devika Rani Roerich Estate’ at Tataguni, has drawn the ire of several environmentalists and has been panned by the Opposition as well.
At the same time, days after Gollarahatti village, a settlement of the Golla community in Tumakuru’s Pemmanahalli, hit the headlines for denying entry to Chitradurga MP A Narayanaswamy as he is from an “inferior caste”, residents decided to felicitate him and welcomed him to the village on Friday.
Meanwhile, coffee growers in three Karnataka districts are gripped by the fear of black rot disease affecting their crop, after heavy rains lashed the region. Many parts of Kodagu, Chikkamagaluru and Hassan districts may see an abysmally low coffee and agriculture output after they received in excess of 60 inches of rain.
Here are a few contacts that might come handy for you in emergency situations: BBMP Control room: 080-22221188 In case of power disruptions, contact BESCOM: 1912. If the water supply is hit at your area, contact BWSSB: 1916.
