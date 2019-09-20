Bangalore news LIVE: Court allows DK Shivakumar’s family to meet him in Tihar jail

Bangalore, Karnataka news LIVE today: After the hearing for D K Shivakumar’s bail plea was adjourned to September 21, a special court announced today that the family members of the former minister can meet him on September 20 from 8 am to 11:30.

Following a special court in Delhi granting permission, family members of former Karnataka minister DK Shivakumar will be allowed to visit him today till 11.30 am in the morning. Shivakumar, who is in Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody since September 3 is in Tihar jail, in connection to a money laundering case.

His brother and Bangalore Rural MP D K Suresh who visited him in Tihar was denied entry on Thursday.

Meanwhile, days after Gollarahatti village, a settlement of the Golla community in Tumakuru’s Pemmanahalli, hit the headlines for denying entry to Chitradurga MP A Narayanaswamy as he is from an “inferior caste”, residents decided to felicitate him and welcomed him to the village on Friday.