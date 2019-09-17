Bangalore news LIVE: VV Puram food street to undergo transformation from today

Bangalore news LIVE today: Beginning Tuesday, Bengaluru’s renowned food street at VV Puram is all set to undergo a transformation taking a safe and hygiene route, in a bid to become a project model for other such areas within and across the country.

Claimed to be a plan trying to “modernize the ancillary facilities available” in the street by Bangalore South Lok Sabha MP Tejasvi Surya, the work for the ‘model street’ will begin as a dedication to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday.

Meanwhile, in a gaffe, various Kannada news channels misunderstood a satirical tweet by columnist Anand Ranganathan and reported that the government had given Tamil Nadu the GI tag for Mysore Pak, a popular South Indian sweet.