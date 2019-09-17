Bangalore news LIVE: VV Puram food street to undergo transformation from today
Bangalore news LIVE today: Beginning Tuesday, Bengaluru’s renowned food street at VV Puram is all set to undergo a transformation taking a safe and hygiene route, in a bid to become a project model for other such areas within and across the country.
Claimed to be a plan trying to “modernize the ancillary facilities available” in the street by Bangalore South Lok Sabha MP Tejasvi Surya, the work for the ‘model street’ will begin as a dedication to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday.
CCB conducts raid in Koramangala hookah bar
The Central Crime Branch (CCB) of the Bengaluru City Police (BCP) raided a hookah bar in Bengaluru Monday night to seize hookah pots and other articles. According to the police, the raid was conducted in a bar named Uncle Johnny Cafe in Koramangala. The owner has been detained by the CCB team.
CM announces ditrict in-charge ministers; keeps Bengaluru to himself
The BS Yediyurappa-led Karnataka state government has formally announced in-charge ministers for various districts in the state. In the development that has taken place after a month since the cabinet expansion, CM Yediyurappa has decided to keep himself in-charge of capital city Bengaluru.
The other ministers in-charge of key districts are as follows:
Rain, strong winds in forecast for Bangalore today
The weatherman has predicted rain accompanied by strong winds in Bengaluru for the day. According to India Meteorological Department's daily report, "Surface wind likely to be strong and gusty at times. Maximum & Minimum temperatures very likely to be around 29 and 20 degree Celsius respectively."
Meanwhile, with an increase in demand for its Ambaari Dream Class Volvo sleeper service, the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation’s (KSRTC) has decided to double the size of its fleet from 12 to 24 by 2020.
At the same time, the much-awaited Kalaburagi airport is likely to be inaugurated on Karnataka Rajyotsava (Karnataka Formation Day) November 1. The airport was constructed under Public-Private Partnership at a cost of Rs 175.5 crore and will now connect Bengaluru with the Hyderabad-Karnataka region.
Here are a few contacts that might come handy for you in emergency situations: BBMP Control room: 080-22221188 In case of power disruptions, contact BESCOM: 1912. If the water supply is hit at your area, contact BWSSB: 1916.
Ballari - Laxman S Savadi
Belagavi - Jagadish Shettar
Bengaluru Rural, Mandya - R Ashok
Ramanagara - Ashwath Narayan
Hassan - JC Madhuswamy
CM Yediyurappa wishes PM Modi on his birthday
Rain, strong winds in forecast for Bangalore today
The weatherman has predicted rain accompanied by strong winds in Bengaluru for the day. According to India Meteorological Department's daily report, "Surface wind likely to be strong and gusty at times. Maximum & Minimum temperatures very likely to be around 29 and 20 degree Celsius respectively."