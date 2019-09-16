Bangalore news LIVE: One Nation, One Language will never be a reality, says Jairam Ramesh

Bangalore news LIVE: One Nation, One Language will never be a reality, says Jairam Rameshhttps://indianexpress.com/article/cities/bangalore/bengaluru-traffic-weather-bbmp-airport-police-rains-live-news-5998004/
Bangalore news LIVE today: Amid a raging debate over Hindi as a common language for the country, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Sunday said it would never be a reality.
The Rajya Sabha member also noted that former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru was under daily attack by forces out to “denigrate and obliterate” his legacy and the very idea of India would “die” if his ideas were abandoned.
Meanwhile, Karnataka Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj K S Eshwarappa, who ahead of the LS polls made a controversial comment that Muslims won’t be given tickets by BJP, said patriotic Muslims will vote for the saffron party while those who are pro-Pakistan will hesitate.
We are many languages: Jairam Ramesh
"…we may have one nation-one tax, but one nation-one language will never be a reality…we are one nation- we are many languages, we are one nation- many countries,” Rajya Sabha MP Jairam Ramesh said in Bengaluru.
He began his Sir M Visvesvaraya memorial lecture- “A Prime Minister and an Engineer” by addressing the dignitaries, including the Governor and Chief Minister and the audience in English Kannada, Hindi, saying “I have spoken in three languages in one minute, just to give you a message….”
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday had pitched for Hindi as a common language for the country, reigniting the debate on the issue as parties in the South said they would oppose any attempt to “impose” the language.
Congress too had cautioned against stirring up “emotive” issues “settled” by those who framed the Constitution, after Shah said that while diversity in languages is India’s strength, a national language is needed so that foreign languages and cultures do not overpower the country’s own. Read more
Rain, strong winds in forecast for Bangalore today
The weatherman has predicted rain accompanied by strong winds in Bengaluru for the day. According to India Meteorological Department's daily report, "Surface wind likely to be strong and gusty at times. Maximum & Minimum temperatures very likely to be around 30 and 21 degree Celsius respectively."
Meanwhile, hundreds of passengers were stranded for hours in Krishnarajapuram on Saturday as they were left unattended, and deprived of platform/travel time.
Meanwhile, with an increase in demand for its Ambaari Dream Class Volvo sleeper service, the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation’s (KSRTC) has decided to double the size of its fleet from 12 to 24 by 2020.
At the same time, the Central Crime Branch (CCB) police arrested 40 people in raids conducted on two illegal gambling clubs in Bengaluru City on Friday night. The agency also seized an amount of Rs 1.17 lakh in the raids conducted at Sinchana Recreation Association Club and Mass royal Recreation Club.
