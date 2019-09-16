Bangalore news LIVE: One Nation, One Language will never be a reality, says Jairam Ramesh

Bangalore news LIVE today: Amid a raging debate over Hindi as a common language for the country, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Sunday said it would never be a reality.

The Rajya Sabha member also noted that former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru was under daily attack by forces out to “denigrate and obliterate” his legacy and the very idea of India would “die” if his ideas were abandoned.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj K S Eshwarappa, who ahead of the LS polls made a controversial comment that Muslims won’t be given tickets by BJP, said patriotic Muslims will vote for the saffron party while those who are pro-Pakistan will hesitate.