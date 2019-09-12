Bangalore news Live: Karnataka to reduce fines for traffic violations
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa directed the transport department to reduce the newly introduced traffic fines as per the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019 along the lines of the decision of the Gujarat government.
The Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) on Wednesday said that Karnataka is likely to follow the Gujarat government’s footsteps in slashing traffic fines. Yediyurappa during a review meeting told Transport Minister Laxman Savadi to look at the steps taken by the Gujarat governments. Gujarat became the first state to reduce hefty fines for 17 traffic offences under the amended Motor Vehicles Act.
Ola to launch self-drive rental service in Bengaluru
App-based aggregator Ola will soon launch its self-driven car rental service in Bengaluru. According to reports, the company is running an internal pilot under ‘Ola Drive’ to test it before extending it to customers.
The Bengaluru City Traffic Police (BTP) has collected over Rs 72.49 lakh as fine within the first week since the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019 has been implemented in the state. The new rules, under various provisions, came into force soon after the official notification on the same reached the police department on September 3 and was implemented from the next day.
Here are a few contacts that might come handy for you in emergency situations: BBMP Control room: 080-22221188 In case of power disruptions, contact BESCOM: 1912. If the water supply is hit at your area, contact BWSSB: 1916.
