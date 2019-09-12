Bangalore news Live: Karnataka to reduce fines for traffic violations

Bengaluru News Live Updates:

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa directed the transport department to reduce the newly introduced traffic fines as per the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019 along the lines of the decision of the Gujarat government.

The Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) on Wednesday said that Karnataka is likely to follow the Gujarat government’s footsteps in slashing traffic fines. Yediyurappa during a review meeting told Transport Minister Laxman Savadi to look at the steps taken by the Gujarat governments. Gujarat became the first state to reduce hefty fines for 17 traffic offences under the amended Motor Vehicles Act.