Bangalore news Live: 6 children drown in a pond while immersing Ganesh idol

Bangalore news Live Updates:

Six children aged between 7 and 12 drowned in a muddy pond while immersing a Ganesh idol in Maradaghatta village in KGF taluk of Kolar district on Tuesday evening.

Seven children after making the idol using clay, they decided to immerse it in Marikunte pond located half-a-kilometre away from the village. According to the police, six children formed a chain to immerse the idol, after getting inside the pond, they drowned one after the other. Seventh child, a girl who saw them drowning, rushed to the village and alerted the villagers.

The deceased have been identified as Tejashri, 11, Rakshita, 8, daughters of Usha; Rohith, 10, Vaishnavi, 12, children of Ravi Reddy and Shipa; Veena, 11, daughter of Anandappa and Mamatha; and Dhanush, 7, son of Narayanaswamy and Lavanya.