Bangalore news Live: 6 children drown in a pond while immersing Ganesh idol
Bangalore news Live Updates: Get the latest updates on Bangalore traffic, Bangalore weather, the events in Bangalore today and much more in our daily live blog.
Bangalore news Live Updates:
Six children aged between 7 and 12 drowned in a muddy pond while immersing a Ganesh idol in Maradaghatta village in KGF taluk of Kolar district on Tuesday evening.
Seven children after making the idol using clay, they decided to immerse it in Marikunte pond located half-a-kilometre away from the village. According to the police, six children formed a chain to immerse the idol, after getting inside the pond, they drowned one after the other. Seventh child, a girl who saw them drowning, rushed to the village and alerted the villagers.
The deceased have been identified as Tejashri, 11, Rakshita, 8, daughters of Usha; Rohith, 10, Vaishnavi, 12, children of Ravi Reddy and Shipa; Veena, 11, daughter of Anandappa and Mamatha; and Dhanush, 7, son of Narayanaswamy and Lavanya.
Live Blog
The Bengaluru City Traffic Police (BTP) has collected over Rs 72.49 lakh as fine within the first week since the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019 has been implemented in the state. The new rules, under various provisions, came into force soon after the official notification on the same reached the police department on September 3 and was implemented from the next day.
A 25-year-old polytechnic student allegedly killed his father in Kakati village in Karnataka’s Belagavi district after being chided for his addiction to PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) mobile game.
Here are a few contacts that might come handy for you in emergency situations: BBMP Control room: 080-22221188 In case of power disruptions, contact BESCOM: 1912. If the water supply is hit at your area, contact BWSSB: 1916.