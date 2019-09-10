Bangalore News Live: BBMP to identify dilapidated structures in Bengaluru
Bangalore news Live Updates: Get the latest updates on Bangalore traffic, Bangalore weather, the events in Bangalore today and much more in our daily live blog.
Bangalore news Live updates: Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has decided to conduct a survey and identify buildings that are dilapidated and run the risk of collapsing.
BBMP Commissioner B.H. Anil Kumar has directed joint commissioners of all the eight zones to conduct a survey and identify such buildings within a month. After the survey, owners of dilapidated structures will be told to demolish, repair or restore the buildings at their own cost.
In January this year, the BBMP had identified 52 structures that are in a dilapidated state across eight zones of the city.
Live Blog
Shivamogga railway projects get a push
The new railway line between Shivamogga and Ranebennur via Shikaripur got a push with the Railways giving in-principle approval for the project during a meeting with Chief Minister Yediyurappa on Monday. The Railways agreed to extend the Shivamogga-Yeshwantpur train to Chennai and run a Shimogga-Tirupati train via Chitradurga and Ballari.
BWSSB to shift office from Anand Rao Circle
The BWSSB will soon shift the office of its executive engineer and assistant executive engineers near Anand Rao Circle. The office of the executive engineer (M&P)–13 and assistant engineers 13-1, 13-2, 13-3 and 13-4 will be shifted to various locations across the city.
“As the Cauvery water connection and laying of sewage lines to 110 villages is in progress, the office of the executive engineer (M&P)–13 in Anand Rao Circle will be shifted,” said a press release.
The new locations from where the sub-division-13 will operate, starting September 16 are GLR premises, Kundalahalli-Hoodi main road; Horamavu Agara STP premises, Horamavu, Banjara Layout; Amanikere STP premises, Varthur-Balagere main road; and Kadugodi STP plant premises near the Whitefield railway station, Kadugodi, Somenahalli post.
Karnataka: Congress targets PM over flood relief funds
Meanwhile, state Congress president Dinesh Gundu Rao said, “The BJP had promised that the PM will review the flood situation… Nothing was discussed, nor any package announced.’
Senior BJP leader B L Santhosh said a recommendation of the quantum of flood relief is expected very soon. Read
Karnataka: Kumaraswamy target BJP over flood relief funds
The opposition Congress and JD(S) have questioned the ruling BJP in Karnataka on Prime Minister Narendra Modi not addressing the issue of flood relief during a weekend visit to Bengaluru.
Advertising “Despite coming to Bengaluru, the BJP was unable to take the PM to flood-affected parts of the state… The Chief Minister’s position is so weak that he is unfortunately unable to ask for funds from the Centre…” former CM H D Kumaraswamy said.
The Bengaluru City Traffic Police (BTP) has collected over Rs 72.49 lakh as fine within the first week since the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019 has been implemented in the state. The new rules, under various provisions, came into force soon after the official notification on the same reached the police department on September 3 and was implemented from the next day.
A 25-year-old polytechnic student allegedly killed his father in Kakati village in Karnataka’s Belagavi district after being chided for his addiction to PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) mobile game.
Here are a few contacts that might come handy for you in emergency situations: BBMP Control room: 080-22221188 In case of power disruptions, contact BESCOM: 1912. If the water supply is hit at your area, contact BWSSB: 1916.
