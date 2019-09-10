Bangalore News Live: BBMP to identify dilapidated structures in Bengaluru

Bangalore news Live updates: Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has decided to conduct a survey and identify buildings that are dilapidated and run the risk of collapsing.

BBMP Commissioner B.H. Anil Kumar has directed joint commissioners of all the eight zones to conduct a survey and identify such buildings within a month. After the survey, owners of dilapidated structures will be told to demolish, repair or restore the buildings at their own cost.

In January this year, the BBMP had identified 52 structures that are in a dilapidated state across eight zones of the city.