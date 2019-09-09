Bangalore news Live: CM Yediyurappa conducts Bengaluru city rounds

Bangalore News Live Updates:

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Sunday conducted Bengaluru city rounds along with cabinet ministers, Mayor and officials. Yediyurappa inspected various development projects in r peripheral areas like Hebbal, Tin Factory, Bellandur and Silk Board.

Yediyurappa visited Metro works of the elevated corridor at Bannerghatta Road, Metro and road work at Jayadeva Hospital Junction. Yediyurappa directed the officials to expedite the works so as to commissioning the Electronic City Metro within the year 2021.

Speaking to media, Yediyurappa said, ‘I have also instructed them to improve conditions of the roads and footpaths where Metro work is going on. I have impressed on all concerned civic agencies to maintain alternative roads for the traffic in good condition and free of encroachment.”

Meanwhile, CM Yediyurappa’s city rounds resulted in a massive traffic jam near Tin Factory and Bannerghatta road.