Bangalore news Live: CM Yediyurappa conducts Bengaluru city rounds

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Sunday conducted Bengaluru city rounds along with cabinet ministers, Mayor and officials. Yediyurappa inspected various development projects in r peripheral areas like Hebbal, Tin Factory, Bellandur and Silk Board.
Yediyurappa visited Metro works of the elevated corridor at Bannerghatta Road, Metro and road work at Jayadeva Hospital Junction. Yediyurappa directed the officials to expedite the works so as to commissioning the Electronic City Metro within the year 2021.
Speaking to media, Yediyurappa said, ‘I have also instructed them to improve conditions of the roads and footpaths where Metro work is going on. I have impressed on all concerned civic agencies to maintain alternative roads for the traffic in good condition and free of encroachment.”
Meanwhile, CM Yediyurappa’s city rounds resulted in a massive traffic jam near Tin Factory and Bannerghatta road.
BBMP has asked people to file complaints related to potholes on app
The BBMP has asked people to file complaints related to potholes on “BBMP Fix My Street” app. The app, available on Google Play Store, allows users to upload photos and details of potholes and geo-tagging it. “The information will be forwarded to respective ward-level engineers who will in turn undertake repair and remedy works,” the BBMP commissioner said.
Fuel tanker drivers threaten strike over hike in traffic fines
Fuel tanker drivers have threatened to go on strike in protest against the hike in traffic fines.
Petrol and Diesel Tanker Drivers and Clears Federation president Sriram said the owners of fuel tankers earn Rs 525 a day and the new fines take away more than they earn. “Some of the violations are fined with Drivers are made to pay Rs 10,000. How can we afford it,” he asked, adding he’d written to the Centre for withdrawal of the new fines.
Meanwhile, the National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences (NIMHANS) in Bengaluru has completed training over 5,000 community members, within a span of three years, as first responders to tackle mental health issues.
At the same time, responding to the viral video of a man dressed as an astronaut walking on the potholed roads of Herohalli in the city, Bangalore’s civic body, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), has repaired roads in the area.
Meanwhile, the Karnataka State Tourism Development Corporation (KSTDC) has decided to operate double-decker bus services in the historical cities of Mysuru and Hampi on the lines of London’s Big Bus model. The services are expected to commence from December this year.
Here are a few contacts that might come handy for you in emergency situations: BBMP Control room: 080-22221188 In case of power disruptions, contact BESCOM: 1912. If the water supply is hit at your area, contact BWSSB: 1916.
