Bangalore news LIVE: Excise minister denies proposal of home delivery of liquor

The weatherman has predicted rain accompanied by strong winds in Bengaluru for the day. According to India Meteorological Department's daily report, "Surface wind likely to be strong and gusty at times. Maximum & Minimum temperatures very likely to be around 27 and 20 degree Celsius respectively."

Warning officials of serious consequences if they violate the direction, he suggested public to use the system of Right to Information (RTI) to obtain documents "through a proper channel."

He has directed officials stop sharing decisions taken and other project details on Whatsapp, explaining that the same has shamed BDA in many instances.

Meanwhile, the Bengaluru City Traffic Police (BTP) has c ollected over Rs 30.11 lakh as fine in 36 hours ever since the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019 has been implemented in the state. The new rules, under various provisions, came into force soon after the official notification on the same reached the police department on Wednesday morning.

Bangalore news LIVE today: Clarifying his remark on the proposal of door delivery of liquor, Karnataka Excise Minister H Nagesh on Thursday retracted his statement favouring door delivery of liquor to individuals with required permits, after it drew flak from several women’s organisations.

Meanwhile, the National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences (NIMHANS) in Bengaluru has completed training over 5,000 community members, within a span of three years, as first responders to tackle mental health issues.

At the same time, responding to the viral video of a man dressed as an astronaut walking on the potholed roads of Herohalli in the city, Bangalore’s civic body, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), has repaired roads in the area.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka State Tourism Development Corporation (KSTDC) has decided to operate double-decker bus services in the historical cities of Mysuru and Hampi on the lines of London’s Big Bus model. The services are expected to commence from December this year.

Here are a few contacts that might come handy for you in emergency situations: BBMP Control room: 080-22221188 In case of power disruptions, contact BESCOM: 1912. If the water supply is hit at your area, contact BWSSB: 1916.

