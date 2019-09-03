Bangalore LIVE news: Karnataka CM Yediyurappa to meet Maharashtra CM today

The CM will leave Bengaluru for Mumbai at 8.50 am and will be back to the city by 7.15 pm, according to the Karnataka CMO. His meeting with Devendra Fadnavis will take place in Mumbai during the day. A cabinet minister and two top bureaucrats are expected to accompany the CM for his Mumbai visit.

Bangalore news LIVE today: In his first visit to a neighbouring state after taking over as the Karnataka chief minister, BS Yediyurappa will meet his Maharashtra counterpart on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, on Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s request, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Saturday took over the investigation into the alleged phone tapping of political leaders under the watch of Congress-JD(S) government.

At the same time, to highlight just how bad the potholes are in Bengaluru, an artist has come up with a quirky video of a man dressed as an astronaut walking through them as if it is the surface of the moon.

Meanwhile, former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah found himself in trouble for his apparent remarks on Janata Dal (Secular), Congress’ ally in the previous coalition government, which he claims was directed at the BJP.

Here are a few contacts that might come handy for you in emergency situations: BBMP Control room: 080-22221188 In case of power disruptions, contact BESCOM: 1912. If the water supply is hit at your area, contact BWSSB: 1916.

