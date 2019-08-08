Bangalore news Live: 300 kg fake gold bars found hidden under IMA founder’s swimming pool

Bangalore News Live today: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Karnataka police recovered 300 kg gold-plated copper biscuits from a residential apartment in Bengaluru belonging to Mohammed Mansoor Khan, founder of the I Monetary Advisory Ltd which is involved in a multi-crore investment scam in Karnataka.

According to SIT officials, the biscuits were hidden near Khan’s swimming pool on the sixth floor of the seven-storey apartment in Richmond Road. An SIT official told Indianexpress.com, “The gold biscuits were hidden by one of the IMA directors, Wasim, as per Mansoor Khan’s instructions. we have arrested Nizamuddin and he is in police custody.”