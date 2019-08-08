Bangalore news Live: 300 kg fake gold bars found hidden under IMA founder’s swimming pool

Bangalore news Live: 300 kg fake gold bars found hidden under IMA founder’s swimming poolhttps://indianexpress.com/article/cities/bangalore/bengaluru-traffic-weather-bbmp-airport-police-rains-live-news-5886755/
Bangalore News Live today: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Karnataka police recovered 300 kg gold-plated copper biscuits from a residential apartment in Bengaluru belonging to Mohammed Mansoor Khan, founder of the I Monetary Advisory Ltd which is involved in a multi-crore investment scam in Karnataka.
According to SIT officials, the biscuits were hidden near Khan’s swimming pool on the sixth floor of the seven-storey apartment in Richmond Road. An SIT official told Indianexpress.com, “The gold biscuits were hidden by one of the IMA directors, Wasim, as per Mansoor Khan’s instructions. we have arrested Nizamuddin and he is in police custody.”
Bhaskar Rao appointed DCP (South) as the nodal officer for Kashmiris living in Bengaluru
Bengaluru Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao appointed DCP (South) Rohini Katoch Sepat as the nodal officer for Kashmiris living in Bengaluru after meeting a group of Kashmiris on Wednesday and assured them of safety in the wake of Article 370 having been scrapped.
Rao met a 12-member group of the Kashmiri Trade Federation and promised them all help. The group consisted of businessmen, professionals and students.
Three MLAs write to Yediyurappa, seek withdrawal of cases against ‘Hindu activists’
Three BJP MLAs in Karnataka have written to Chief Minister and state BJP chief B S Yediyurappa, who assumed charge on July 26, seeking withdrawal of police cases lodged against “Hindu activists” in connection with three incidents of communal violence between 2013 and 2018.
Thirthahalli MLA Araga Jnanendra, Virajpet legislator K G Bopaiah and their Karwar counterpart Roopali Naik have written the letters.
The high-voltage election contest between BJP’s Sushma Swaraj and Congress leader Sonia Gandhi in the 1999 Lok Sabha elections brought the Bellary constituency to national limelight. Though Swaraj lost the election, she weaved an emotional connect with Bellary and helped BJP lay its base in Karnataka. As she passed away on Tuesday, her followers in the constituency remember her as Sushma ‘Thayi’ (mother in Kannada).
The Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL), operator of Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru (KIAB), announced the financial closure for its Rs 13,352 crore infrastructure expansion that includes the construction of the state-of-the-art Terminal 2 and associated projects.
