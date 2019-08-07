Bangalore news LIVE: Kempegowda Award to 70 persons this year
Bangalore news LIVE today: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), has been downsized the list of awardees of the Kempegowda Award to 70, the annual awards given to the city-based achievers.
Last year, the BBMP drew flak for giving the award to 540 persons, after the criticism, for the first the civic body has formed an external 10 members select committee under the chairmanship of Justice A.J. Sadashiva (retd.), to select the deserving from different categories.
Mayor Gangambike Mallikarjuna said, “the final list will be ready by August 14 and the award will be given by the Chief Minister between August 20 and 25. ”
The Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL), operator of Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru (KIAB), announced the financial closure for its Rs 13,352 crore infrastructure expansion that includes the construction of the state-of-the-art Terminal 2 and associated projects.
If you are planning for a weekend trip to Kodagu (Coorg) this rainy season, you may have to exercise caution as red alert has been declared in the hilly district following heavy rain.
Last year, Kodagu district was crippled by flood and landslides during the rainy season. As per the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, an orange alert has been declared in Kodagu on August 6 and red alert from August 7 to 10.