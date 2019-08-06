Bangalore news LIVE: Entry and exit from Bengaluru International Airport likely to be delayed till 2 pm

Bangalore news LIVE today: In the wake of works related to the airport upgrade at Kempegowda International Airport, the entry, and exit to the same is likely to be delayed. The airport officials have issued an advisory indicating that the traffic might be slow on the entrance and exit routes to the city between 8 am and 2 pm on Tuesday (August 6).

Meanwhile, the Karnataka government led by Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has put Bangalore’s local civic body the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP)’s budget on hold, irking many, including those from the opposition Congress.

At the same time, the world-class arena in the Kempegowda International Airport premises, according to the current plans, will have the capacity to accommodate up to 9,000 people and be capable of hosting a wide range of events such as music concerts, award shows, exhibitions, and conventions apart from weddings.

Auria Kathi, supposedly the first Artifical Intelligence bot-artist, is on cloud nine as one of her artworks have been selected to be exhibited at the Florence Biennale in Italy. An innovation of Fabin Rasheed (a designer based in Bengaluru) and Sleeba Paul (an engineer from Kochi), the AI artist-poet was named so based on an anagram for AI Haiku Art, Auria’s inventors explain.

Here are a few contacts that might come handy for you in emergency situations: BBMP Control room: 080-22221188 In case of power disruptions, contact BESCOM: 1912. If the water supply is hit at your area, contact BWSSB: 1916.