Bangalore news LIVE: SIT summons Baig, Zameer Ahmed on July 31; free Wi-Fi in Bengaluru public places soon

Meanwhile, over 200 locations across Bengaluru city will soon get free high-speed Wi-Fi zones at select locations across the city. The project expected to be rolled out by September is supported by tech major Cisco . Free Wi-Fi will be made available in public locations such as busy traffic areas, bus stations, and hospitals.

The Special Investigation Team probing the multi-crore I Monetary Advisory (IMA) scam has issued fresh summons notices to Congress MLA B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan and disqualified legislator R Roshan Baig. The politicians have been asked to appear before the SIT on Wednesday for further questioning over the case after they cited the ongoing political developments to not appear before the same on Monday. multi-crore IMA scam on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Alok Kumar inspected pubs and bars operating on Commercial Street and Church Street on Sunday night and later paid surprise visits to different police stations in the Central Business District area.

At the same time, pedestrians have complained about overspeeding vehicles and motorcyclists on the stretch, especially on weekends. The vehicles are haphazardly parked and garbage bins left uncleaned, they complained.

Also, check out the full timeline of events that led to 17 MLAs being disqualified from the Karnataka Legislative Assembly after the collapse of the H D Kumaraswamy-led JD(S)-Congress coalition government and BJP's B S Yediyurappa taking over as the 25th Chief Minister of the state.

Here are a few contacts that might come handy for you in emergency situations: BBMP Control room: 080-22221188 In case of power disruptions, contact BESCOM: 1912. If the water supply is hit at your area, contact BWSSB: 1916.