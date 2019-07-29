Bangalore News LIVE Updates: Zameer, Baig to appear before SIT today

Bangalore News Today Live Updates:

Newly sworn-in Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa faces a trust vote in the Assembly on Monday. Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Sunday expressed confidence about proving the majority.

He also said that the finance bill prepared by the previous Congress-JD(S) government would be tabled by him in the assembly on Monday, without any changes. “On Monday hundred per cent I will prove the majority,” Yediyurappa told reporters here.

After 14 rebel lawmakers in Karnataka were disqualified a day ahead of trust vote, JD(S) legislator A H Vishwanath on Sunday decided to approach the Supreme Court against Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar’s decision. “The disqualification is against the law…just under a whip served on them, you cannot force the legislators to come to the House,” Vishwanath told PTI.

On Sunday the Speaker disqualified 11 Congress and three JD(S) MLAs. With the 17 disqualifications — three Congress leaders were disqualified on Thursday