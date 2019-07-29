Bangalore News LIVE Updates: Zameer, Baig to appear before SIT today
Bangalore Live News Today: Get the latest updates on Bangalore traffic, Bangalore weather, the events in Bangalore today and much more in our daily LIVE blog
Bangalore News Today Live Updates:
Newly sworn-in Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa faces a trust vote in the Assembly on Monday. Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Sunday expressed confidence about proving the majority.
He also said that the finance bill prepared by the previous Congress-JD(S) government would be tabled by him in the assembly on Monday, without any changes. “On Monday hundred per cent I will prove the majority,” Yediyurappa told reporters here.
After 14 rebel lawmakers in Karnataka were disqualified a day ahead of trust vote, JD(S) legislator A H Vishwanath on Sunday decided to approach the Supreme Court against Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar’s decision. “The disqualification is against the law…just under a whip served on them, you cannot force the legislators to come to the House,” Vishwanath told PTI.
On Sunday the Speaker disqualified 11 Congress and three JD(S) MLAs. With the 17 disqualifications — three Congress leaders were disqualified on Thursday
Bangalore News Highlights Today: We bring you Highlights updates from Bangalore as you are on the go. Follow us to ensure you do not miss out on anything important during the day as you get busy with work and also stay updated with the latest Bangalore news, the Bangalore traffic update as well the now humid Bangalore weather. Follow Chennai LIVE Updates here
ISKCON Temple Bangalore timings today
The Sri Radha Krishna ISKCON Temple located at Rajajinagar, in North Bangalore has deities of Radha and Krishna. It is one of the largest ISKCON temples in the world.
Nine services under Sakala, Bescom needs to take timely action
In a recent circular, Bescom has announced that nine services offered by the electricity supply company have come within the ambit of the Sakala Act, which assures time-bound delivery of services to citizens.
According to the circular, among the services brought under Sakala are action taken for snapped electricity wires, meter-related complaints, restoration of power supply after an interruption, new connections, and queries regarding bills.
Zameer, Baig to appear before SIT today
Chamarajpet MLA B.Z. Zameer Ahmed Khan and disqualified MLA R. Roshan Baig will appear before the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the multi-crore I Monetary Advisory (IMA) investment scam on Monday.
SIT officials say that the two MLAs have been given different time slots to appear for questioning.
Rains predicted to continue today
After rains lashed Bangalore on Sunday evening, weathermen have predicted the same to continue today as well. According to India Meteorological Department (IMD)'s daily forecast, "Surface winds likely to be strong and gusty at times. Maximum & Minimum temperatures very likely to be around 29 and 20 degree Celsius respectively."
Meanwhile, after getting a positive response from citizens to its makeover of the popular Church Street, which is quite popular among shoppers, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) plans to conduct surveys on vehicle and pedestrian movements to see if the investment to the renovation has paid off.
The Bengaluru Traffic police are looking to deny petrol to two-wheeler riders without helmets at fuel stations in the city.
After Noida and Aligarh’s ‘No Helmet, No Fuel’ rule, the Bengaluru traffic police are going to implement the same across the city and have begun conducting meetings with the fuel stations to cooperate with them.
