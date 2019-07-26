Bangalore LIVE news: Rains predicted to continue today; Lalbagh flower show dedicated to Jayachamaraja Wadiyar

As Bangalore rains made a comeback on Thursday, waterlogged roads and underpasses gave a difficult time to residents, motorists, and pedestrians on various areas. Traffic snarls were also reported from key areas in the city causing delay for many to reach back home from work.

According to Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC), T Begur in Nelamangala recorded most rainfall during the same time (36.5 mm). Other places that received heavy showers include Shivanakote(20.5 mm), Tavarekere (24.5 mm), Sampangiramanagara(20.5 mm) and Devanahalli (22.5 mm), according to data recorded till 8.30 pm. Rains are in the forecast today as well.

Meanwhile, Bangalore’s renowned Independence Day flower show at the iconic Lalbagh Botanical Garden will be dedicated to the last Maharaja of Mysore, Jayachamaraja Wadiyar.

The 10-day floral show which will be open for public from August 9 to 18 will feature several floral replicas representing Wadiyar’s illustrious life and memories, also commemorating the ruler’s birth centenary.