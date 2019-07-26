Toggle Menu
Bangalore LIVE news: Rains predicted to continue today; Lalbagh flower show dedicated to Jayachamaraja Wadiyar

Bangalore LIVE news: Rains predicted to continue today; Lalbagh flower show dedicated to Jayachamaraja Wadiyar

Bangalore news LIVE updates: Get the latest updates on Bangalore traffic, Bangalore weather, the events in Bangalore today and much more in our daily live blog.

bangalore-rain-bengaluru
Bangalore rains. Representative Image/Ralph Alex Arakal

As Bangalore rains made a comeback on Thursday, waterlogged roads and underpasses gave a difficult time to residents, motorists, and pedestrians on various areas. Traffic snarls were also reported from key areas in the city causing delay for many to reach back home from work.

According to Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC), T Begur in Nelamangala recorded most rainfall during the same time (36.5 mm). Other places that received heavy showers include Shivanakote(20.5 mm), Tavarekere (24.5 mm), Sampangiramanagara(20.5 mm) and Devanahalli (22.5 mm), according to data recorded till 8.30 pm. Rains are in the forecast today as well.

Meanwhile, Bangalore’s renowned Independence Day flower show at the iconic Lalbagh Botanical Garden will be dedicated to the last Maharaja of Mysore, Jayachamaraja Wadiyar.

The 10-day floral show which will be open for public from August 9 to 18 will feature several floral replicas representing Wadiyar’s illustrious life and memories, also commemorating the ruler’s birth centenary.

 

 

Live Blog

Follow us for LIVE updates on Bangalore traffic, weather, power disruption updates, pollution checks, events, developments and much more from Bengaluru today| LIVE political updates from Bengaluru LIVE news updates from Chennai

Rains predicted to continue today

After rains lashed Bangalore on Thursday evening, weathermen have predicted the same to continue today as well. According to India Meteorological Department (IMD)'s daily forecast, "Surface winds likely to be strong and gusty at times. Maximum &
Minimum temperatures very likely to be around 29 and 20 degree Celsius respectively."

Explaining the same, Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre director G S Sreenivasa Reddy said, "These rains are a result of cyclonic circulations activated in the Bay of Bengal. The situation is likely to continue for a few days."

Meanwhile, the Bengaluru City Police launched their official ShareChat account on Thursday. ShareChat is a social networking and regional content platform, which enables sharing content in regional languages more prominently.

At the same time, the Karnataka government will waive the loans taken by small farmers and landless labourers as part of the one-time debt relief scheme.

READ| Kumaraswamy’s parting gift: One-time debt waiver for poor, small farmers

