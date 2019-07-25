Bangalore LIVE news updates: Coalition government was run ‘smoothly’ for 14 months says Kumaraswamy

Toggle Menu
Bangalore news LIVE updates: Get the latest updates on Bangalore traffic, Bangalore weather, the events in Bangalore today and much more in our daily live blog.

Bracing for SC hearing and trust vote, Karnataka parties hide their MLAs
Caretaker CM Kumaraswamy claims 14-month-government ran smoothly amid several challenges. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak) (PTI7_12_2019_000083B)

Bangalore LIVE news updates: Caretaker CM H D Kumaraswamy said on Wednesday that the coalition government was run “smoothly” for 14 months. He also thanked all officials for their cooperation during the tenure. Admitting that the government faced “several challenges”, Kumaraswamy added, “I am satisfied that the government has worked and contributed towards the welfare of the people.” He was speaking to reporters at his residential office on Kumara Krupa Road in Bangalore.

As a parting gift, Kumaraswamy on Wednesday announced the Debt Relief Act which would ease the financial burden of private loans borrowed by poor, landless agricultural labourers and small farmers in the state.

In Karnataka, wary BJP takes the call: Will stake claim to form govt

Jubilant after the fall of the Congress-JD(S) coalition in Karnataka, the BJPWednesday initially indicated it would not rush to stake claim to government formation, but as the day wore on, the party drew up plans to approach Raj Bhavan either Thursday or Friday to press its claim.

Sources in the BJP said B S Yeddyurappa is likely to convene a meeting of party MLAs on Thursday before they approach Governor Vajubhai Vala. “Things will be on fast-forward in Bengaluru on Thursday,” party sources said in the evening.

With Kumaraswamy out of the picture in Karnataka, what is left of Opposition unity?

As the Congress-JD(S) alliance collapsed in Karnataka, here is a status check of all the Opposition leaders who were present at the swearing-in ceremony of Kumaraswamy turning it into an Opposition show of strength fourteen months ago.

For a status check on the opposition leaders who had attended Kumaraswamy’s swearing-in and their ties with the Congress.

Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah Tuesday flayed the BJP for gaining access to power through the backdoor and said an “unethical, illegal and anti-constitutional government” was coming to power in Karnataka. “The BJP was coming to power through the backdoor. They (BJP) have no faith in democracy. They allowed defection, horse-trading and lured the MLAs,” Siddaramaiah told reporters after the Congress-JD(S) coalition government led by chief minister H D Kumaraswamy lost the trust vote.

