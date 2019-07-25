Bangalore LIVE news updates: Coalition government was run ‘smoothly’ for 14 months says Kumaraswamy

Bangalore LIVE news updates: Caretaker CM H D Kumaraswamy said on Wednesday that the coalition government was run “smoothly” for 14 months. He also thanked all officials for their cooperation during the tenure. Admitting that the government faced “several challenges”, Kumaraswamy added, “I am satisfied that the government has worked and contributed towards the welfare of the people.” He was speaking to reporters at his residential office on Kumara Krupa Road in Bangalore.

As a parting gift, Kumaraswamy on Wednesday announced the Debt Relief Act which would ease the financial burden of private loans borrowed by poor, landless agricultural labourers and small farmers in the state.