Bangalore LIVE news updates: Coalition government was run ‘smoothly’ for 14 months says Kumaraswamy

Bangalore LIVE news updates: Caretaker CM H D Kumaraswamy said on Wednesday that the coalition government was run “smoothly” for 14 months. He also thanked all officials for their cooperation during the tenure. Admitting that the government faced “several challenges”, Kumaraswamy added, “I am satisfied that the government has worked and contributed towards the welfare of the people.” He was speaking to reporters at his residential office on Kumara Krupa Road in Bangalore.
As a parting gift, Kumaraswamy on Wednesday announced the Debt Relief Act which would ease the financial burden of private loans borrowed by poor, landless agricultural labourers and small farmers in the state.
In Karnataka, wary BJP takes the call: Will stake claim to form govt
Jubilant after the fall of the Congress-JD(S) coalition in Karnataka, the BJPWednesday initially indicated it would not rush to stake claim to government formation, but as the day wore on, the party drew up plans to approach Raj Bhavan either Thursday or Friday to press its claim.
Sources in the BJP said B S Yeddyurappa is likely to convene a meeting of party MLAs on Thursday before they approach Governor Vajubhai Vala. “Things will be on fast-forward in Bengaluru on Thursday,” party sources said in the evening.
