Toggle Menu
Bangalore LIVE news: Heavy rain claims three lives in Uttara Kannada districthttps://indianexpress.com/article/cities/bangalore/bengaluru-traffic-weather-bbmp-airport-police-rains-live-news-5846752/

Bangalore LIVE news: Heavy rain claims three lives in Uttara Kannada district

Bangalore news LIVE updates: Get the latest updates on Bangalore traffic, Bangalore weather, the events in Bangalore today and much more in our daily live blog.

weather, weather today, today weather, monsoon news today, temperature, temperature today, weather report, weather warning, weather report today, weather forecast, tempertaure today, monsoon, monsoon today, weather forecast today, weather forecast report, weather forecast today in delhi, delhi weather, noida weather
High waves batter seawall at a coast. Representative Image.

Heavy rain created havoc in coastal region of Uttara Kannada district on Tuesday. Three people died in separate incidents in Siddapur and Karwar taluks.

In Udupi town, water entered several houses in the vicinity of Sri Krishna mutt, Gundibaili,  and other places. Lack of proper stormwater drains in some places turned roads into streams and people were seen wading through waist-deep water.

Timely alert by a railway track safety man about a landslide on Konkan railway line also helped avert a possible accident near  Ankola taluk on Tuesday.

Live Blog

Follow us for LIVE updates on Bangalore traffic, weather, power disruption updates, pollution checks, events, developments and much more from Bengaluru today| Click here to get LIVE news updates from Chennai

Section 144 imposed in Bengaluru

Meanwhile, despite the publicly known differences with some top leaders in the party, the BJP may have to accept Yeddyurappa as its Karnataka chief ministerial candidate when the party goes to stake claim.

READ| BJP says natural claimant to power, BSY plans return to chair lost 14 months ago

It can be recalled that amid delaying tactics by the coalition to lure back its 15 MLAs who had resigned since July 6, the BJP, which had waited four days for Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar to put the confidence motion to vote, registered 105 votes to the coalition’s 99, on Tuesday.

READ| Karnataka trust vote: coalition govt falls after 99 in support, 105 against, exit Cong-JD(S)

Here are a few contacts that might come handy for you in emergency situations: BBMP Control room: 080-22221188 In case of power disruptions, contact BESCOM: 1912. If the water supply is hit at your area, contact BWSSB: 1916.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 The Karnataka drama: How events unfolded until fall of Congress-JD(S) govt
2 Karnataka: BJP MLA claims to be victim of ‘fake obscene video’, Speaker sidesteps issue
3 Bangalore news LIVE: Government falls, Governor accepts Kumaraswamy’s resignation