Bangalore LIVE news: Heavy rain claims three lives in Uttara Kannada district
Bangalore news LIVE updates: Get the latest updates on Bangalore traffic, Bangalore weather, the events in Bangalore today and much more in our daily live blog.
Heavy rain created havoc in coastal region of Uttara Kannada district on Tuesday. Three people died in separate incidents in Siddapur and Karwar taluks.
In Udupi town, water entered several houses in the vicinity of Sri Krishna mutt, Gundibaili, and other places. Lack of proper stormwater drains in some places turned roads into streams and people were seen wading through waist-deep water.
Timely alert by a railway track safety man about a landslide on Konkan railway line also helped avert a possible accident near Ankola taluk on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, despite the publicly known differences with some top leaders in the party, the BJP may have to accept Yeddyurappa as its Karnataka chief ministerial candidate when the party goes to stake claim.
It can be recalled that amid delaying tactics by the coalition to lure back its 15 MLAs who had resigned since July 6, the BJP, which had waited four days for Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar to put the confidence motion to vote, registered 105 votes to the coalition’s 99, on Tuesday.
Here are a few contacts that might come handy for you in emergency situations: BBMP Control room: 080-22221188 In case of power disruptions, contact BESCOM: 1912. If the water supply is hit at your area, contact BWSSB: 1916.
Section 144 imposed in Bengaluru