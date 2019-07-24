Bangalore LIVE news: Heavy rain claims three lives in Uttara Kannada district

Heavy rain created havoc in coastal region of Uttara Kannada district on Tuesday. Three people died in separate incidents in Siddapur and Karwar taluks.

In Udupi town, water entered several houses in the vicinity of Sri Krishna mutt, Gundibaili, and other places. Lack of proper stormwater drains in some places turned roads into streams and people were seen wading through waist-deep water.

Timely alert by a railway track safety man about a landslide on Konkan railway line also helped avert a possible accident near Ankola taluk on Tuesday.