Bangalore news LIVE: BMTC to run extra buses to compensate metro unavailability

Bangalore news LIVE today: The Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) has decided to tin more services between MG Road and Byappanahalli in the light of metro unavailability during the weekend. BMTC will run extra buses during late hours of August 3 (Saturday) and early hours of August 4 (Sunday) as metro services will be hit along this stretch due to regular maintenance works.

Meanwhile, the prime suspect of the multi-crore I Monetary Advisory (IMA) scam, Mohammed Mansoor Khan, has been remanded in judicial custody after he was produced before a court in Bangalore on Thursday by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Khan will bear the registry number 7305 at the Parappana Agrahara Central Prison, according to police officials. This took place after he was produced before the Principal City Civil and Sessions Court Judge Shivashankar B Amarannavar who remanded him in judicial custody.