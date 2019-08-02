Bangalore news LIVE: BMTC to run extra buses to compensate metro unavailabilityhttps://indianexpress.com/article/cities/bangalore/bengaluru-traffic-weather-bbmp-airport-police-rains-live-ccd-owner-death-news-5870737/
Bangalore news LIVE: BMTC to run extra buses to compensate metro unavailability
Get the latest updates on Bangalore traffic, Bangalore weather, the events in Bangalore today and much more.
Bangalore news LIVE today: The Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) has decided to tin more services between MG Road and Byappanahalli in the light of metro unavailability during the weekend. BMTC will run extra buses during late hours of August 3 (Saturday) and early hours of August 4 (Sunday) as metro services will be hit along this stretch due to regular maintenance works.
Meanwhile, the prime suspect of the multi-crore I Monetary Advisory (IMA) scam, Mohammed Mansoor Khan, has been remanded in judicial custody after he was produced before a court in Bangalore on Thursday by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).
Khan will bear the registry number 7305 at the Parappana Agrahara Central Prison, according to police officials. This took place after he was produced before the Principal City Civil and Sessions Court Judge Shivashankar B Amarannavar who remanded him in judicial custody.
LIVE updates on Bangalore traffic, weather, power disruption updates, pollution checks, events, developments and much more from Bengaluru today
Meanwhile, the Kempegowda International Airport premises will soon host a world-class arena. According to the current plans, the arena will have the capacity to accommodate up to 9,000 people and be capable of hosting a wide range of events such as music concerts, award shows, exhibitions, and conventions apart from weddings.
At the same time, Innovating for Clean Air (IfCA), an initiative that aims to provide a unique measurement system for air quality by integrating satellite and sensor data, and extending support to India’s transition to electric vehicles, was launched in Bangalore on Wednesday.
Here are a few contacts that might come handy for you in emergency situations: BBMP Control room: 080-22221188 In case of power disruptions, contact BESCOM: 1912. If the water supply is hit at your area, contact BWSSB: 1916.
