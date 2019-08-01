Bangalore news LIVE: Bengaluru City Police introduces ‘beat cops’ system; 100 startups chosen as winners of Elevate 2019

Bangalore news LIVE today: In a bid to build confidence among citizens of Bengaluru over safety and security concerns, the Bengaluru City Police has introduced a night roll call named ‘Beat Cops.’ According to City Police Commissioner Alok Kumar, this new system will be implemented in sensitive and crime-prone areas and the same was put into practice from Wednesday night.

Meanwhile, the IT-BT and Science and Technology department’s programme Elevate 2019 has identified 100 winners among startups from across Karnataka for funding, mentoring and a chance to scale up their businesses. While as many as 29 women entrepreneurs were chosen among the final 100, 76 startups among the winners are Bengaluru-based.