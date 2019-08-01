Bangalore news LIVE: Bengaluru City Police introduces ‘beat cops’ system; 100 startups chosen as winners of Elevate 2019
Bangalore news LIVE today: In a bid to build confidence among citizens of Bengaluru over safety and security concerns, the Bengaluru City Police has introduced a night roll call named ‘Beat Cops.’ According to City Police Commissioner Alok Kumar, this new system will be implemented in sensitive and crime-prone areas and the same was put into practice from Wednesday night.
Meanwhile, the IT-BT and Science and Technology department’s programme Elevate 2019 has identified 100 winners among startups from across Karnataka for funding, mentoring and a chance to scale up their businesses. While as many as 29 women entrepreneurs were chosen among the final 100, 76 startups among the winners are Bengaluru-based.
Karnataka Congress continues campaign against #TaxTerrorism
Many expressed surprise after the demise of VG Siddhartha, the founder of the Cafe Coffee Day chain, was announced Wednesday. But it also resulted in people taking to social media to share their fondest memory at a Cafe Coffee Day outlet in the country. People spoke about how they had gone on dates, met their future spouses and struck business deals over a cup of coffee. Paying tribute to Siddhartha with #CCDMemories, people shared their memories. Many also said the staff of the coffee chain would need their support following the CEO’s demise. Read more
System to measure air quality using satellite data launched in Bengaluru
Innovating for Clean Air (IfCA), an initiative that aims to provide a unique measurement system for air quality by integrating satellite and sensor data, and extending support to India’s transition to electric vehicles was launched in Bangalore on Wednesday. The two-year UK-India joint initiative is expected to provide stakeholders of the two countries opportunities to test interventions related to air quality and Electric Vehicle (EV) integration. Read more
Cafe Coffee Day to probe any unknown financial transactions, says board
The Cafe Coffee Day board on Wednesday decided to investigate all financial transactions outside the knowledge of the senior management, auditors and the board. It also appointed an interim chief operating officer and an executive committee to exercise the powers previously vested with the chief executive officer of the company and the Administrative Committee constituted by the board in 2015.
The board took serious note of the contents of a letter purportedly written by the company’s CMD V G Siddhartha, who went missing Monday evening and was found dead Wednesday morning. Read more
Meanwhile, the body of Cafe Coffee Day founder V G Siddhartha was cremated at his ancestral place Chethanahalli in Mudigere taluk of Chikkamagaluru on Wednesday.
At the same time, the Bengaluru International Airport is all set to become a wedding destination. The world-class arena in the Kempegowda International Airport premises, according to the current plans, will have the capacity to accommodate up to 9,000 people and be capable of hosting a wide range of events such as music concerts, award shows, exhibitions, and conventions apart from weddings.
