Bangalore news LIVE: Karnataka Home Minister directs police to ensure peaceful celebrations of festivals

Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai has directed the police to step up vigil and ensure that the celebration of Gowri-Ganesh festival and Muharram take place peacefully in state capital Bengaluru and across the state.
Basavaraj Bommai conducted a video conference on Thursday with superintendents of police of all the districts. Speaking with the police Bommai said, “police should take care about maintaining communal harmony and if untoward incident reported the jurisdictional police would be held responsible.”
Bommai also instructed the police to visit their respective districts and conduct peace meetings and conduct meeting with police personnel about law and order.
The Karnataka government is all set to expand air connectivity by developing at least 15 small airports across the state. The officials from Karnataka State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (KSIIDC) are in talks with the Airports Authority of India (AAI) to develop these airports and also set up a special purpose vehicle (SPV).
The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) and South Western Railway (SWR) has decided to operate special services this weekend in view of the upcoming Gowri Habba and Ganesha festival on September 1 and 2, respectively. According to the KSRTC, it will operate 1800 extra buses on August 30 and 31 from Bengaluru to different parts of Karnataka.