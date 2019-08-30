Bangalore news LIVE: Karnataka Home Minister directs police to ensure peaceful celebrations of festivals

Bangalore news LIVE today:

Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai has directed the police to step up vigil and ensure that the celebration of Gowri-Ganesh festival and Muharram take place peacefully in state capital Bengaluru and across the state.

Basavaraj Bommai conducted a video conference on Thursday with superintendents of police of all the districts. Speaking with the police Bommai said, “police should take care about maintaining communal harmony and if untoward incident reported the jurisdictional police would be held responsible.”

Bommai also instructed the police to visit their respective districts and conduct peace meetings and conduct meeting with police personnel about law and order.