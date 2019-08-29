Bangalore news LIVE: Several trains cancelled, regulated due to non-interlocking work in Hubbali

Bangalore news LIVE: Several trains cancelled, regulated due to non-interlocking work in Hubbalihttps://indianexpress.com/article/cities/bangalore/bengaluru-traffic-weather-bbmp-airport-police-rains-karnataka-politics-live-news-ganesha-5945795/
Bangalore news LIVE today: The South Western Railway has cancelled / partially cancelled / regulated several trains due to Non-Interlocking work for commissioning of Hubballi Bye pass West Cabin between Unkal Navaluru stations on Hubballi – Dharwad section over Hubballi Division.
Meanwhile, Bangalore Central MP PC Mohan has asked commuters to share feedback on preferred timings and other suggestions for the suburban railway services planned between key stations in Bengaluru and Whitefield.
NIA nabs key terror operative; JMB terrorist brought to Bengaluru court
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested Najir Sheikh alias Patla Anas, a key operative of banned terrorist organisation Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) from Agartala.
The accused, who was nabbed by the NIA on Monday, was brought to Bengaluru to produce him before the NIA Special Court in the city on Wednesday. A special transit warrant was obtained for the same, according to the NIA.
Sheikh has been arrested with relation to the NIA seizing five improvised hand grenades, three circuits of an improvised explosive device, one timer device, two rocket bends, one jacket, one 9mm pistol with live rounds, one air gun and other incriminating materials used in the fabrication of hand grenades. These were found on July 7, earlier this year, from a house in Chikkabanavara, Soladevanahalli in Bengaluru North, which was allegedly rented by JMB cadres.
Forty years ago, August 29, 1979: Urs losing ground
The ruling Karnataka Congress received a further setback, with its majority in the 225-member Assembly reduced to five after six more of its MLAs joined the Congress-I. The strength of the Congress-I has gone up to 41 and the Karnataka Congress has fallen to 114 MLAs. The Congress-I, which had a strength of 14 MLAs at the time of the July split, has gained 35 more in the past fortnight, including six from the Janata. Read more
Rain, strong winds in forecast for Bangalore today
The weatherman has predicted rain accompanied by strong winds in Bengaluru for the day. According to India Meteorological Department's daily report, "Surface wind likely to be strong and gusty at times. Maximum & Minimum temperatures very likely to be around 29 and 20 degree Celsius respectively."
Several trains cancelled, regulated due to non-interlocking work in Hubbali
CANCELLATION:
1. Train No. 51419/51420 Miraj – Hubballi – Miraj Passengers commencing journey from both sides from 29.08.2019 to 05.09.2019 will be cancelled. 2. Train No. 56921 Hubballi – Belagavi Passenger commencing journey from Hubballi from 29.08.2019 to 05.09.2019 will be cancelled. 3. Train No. 56922 Belagavi – Hubballi Passenger commencing journey from Belagavi from 30.08.2019 to 06.09.2019 will be cancelled. 4. Train No. 56907/56902 Hubballi – Dharwad – Hubballi Passengers commencing journey from both sides from 30.08.2019 to 05.09.2019 will be cancelled.
PARTIAL CANCELLATION:
1. Train No. 56903 / 56904 Solapur – Dharwad – Sholapur Passengers commencing journey from 29.08.2019 to 05.09.2019 will be partially cancelled between Hubballi – Dharwad – Hubballi. 2. Train No. 12725 / 12726 KSR Bengaluru – Dharwad – KSR Bengaluru Express commencing journey from 29.08.2019 to 05.09.2019 will be partially cancelled between Hubballi – Dharwad – Hubballi. 3. Train No. 17301/17302 Mysuru – Dharwad – Mysuru Express commencing journey from 29.08.2019 to 05.09.2019 will be partially cancelled between Hubballi – Dharwad – Hubballi.
REGULATION:
1. Train No. 17310 Vasco Da Gama – Yesvantpur Express commencing journey from Vasco Da Gama on 31.08.2019 & 02.09.2019 will be regulated for 70 minutes at Hubballi/Enroute stations. 2. Train No. 16541 Yesvantpur - Pandharpur Express commencing journey from Yesvantpur on 29.08.2019 will be regulated for 45 minutes at Hubballi/Enroute stations.
Meanwhile, the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) and South Western Railway (SWR) has decided to operate special services this weekend in view of the upcoming Gowri Habba and Ganesha festival on September 1 and 2, respectively. According to the KSRTC, it will operate 1800 extra buses on August 30 and 31 from Bengaluru to different parts of Karnataka.
At the same time, a rare jackfruit tree ‘Siddu Halasu’ in Karnataka’s Tumkur district is now being protected with CCTV cameras that are connected to smartphones which issues an alert if an intruder comes near the tree.
Meanwhile, a driver-conductor duo from the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) is being lauded after their timely intervention helped a mentally disturbed woman reach her parents safely. They will be handed over an appreciation letter in a special meeting scheduled to take place in Shantinagar on Thursday.
Here are a few contacts that might come handy for you in emergency situations: BBMP Control room: 080-22221188 In case of power disruptions, contact BESCOM: 1912. If the water supply is hit at your area, contact BWSSB: 1916.
