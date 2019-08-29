Bangalore news LIVE: Several trains cancelled, regulated due to non-interlocking work in Hubbali

Several trains cancelled, regulated due to non-interlocking work in Hubbali

CANCELLATION:

1. Train No. 51419/51420 Miraj – Hubballi – Miraj Passengers commencing journey from both sides from 29.08.2019 to 05.09.2019 will be cancelled.

2. Train No. 56921 Hubballi – Belagavi Passenger commencing journey from Hubballi from 29.08.2019 to 05.09.2019 will be cancelled.

3. Train No. 56922 Belagavi – Hubballi Passenger commencing journey from Belagavi from 30.08.2019 to 06.09.2019 will be cancelled.

4. Train No. 56907/56902 Hubballi – Dharwad – Hubballi Passengers commencing journey from both sides from 30.08.2019 to 05.09.2019 will be cancelled.

PARTIAL CANCELLATION:

1. Train No. 56903 / 56904 Solapur – Dharwad – Sholapur Passengers commencing journey from 29.08.2019 to 05.09.2019 will be partially cancelled between Hubballi – Dharwad – Hubballi.

2. Train No. 12725 / 12726 KSR Bengaluru – Dharwad – KSR Bengaluru Express commencing journey from 29.08.2019 to 05.09.2019 will be partially cancelled between Hubballi – Dharwad – Hubballi.

3. Train No. 17301/17302 Mysuru – Dharwad – Mysuru Express commencing journey from 29.08.2019 to 05.09.2019 will be partially cancelled between Hubballi – Dharwad – Hubballi.

REGULATION:

1. Train No. 17310 Vasco Da Gama – Yesvantpur Express commencing journey from Vasco Da Gama on 31.08.2019 & 02.09.2019 will be regulated for 70 minutes at Hubballi/Enroute stations.

2. Train No. 16541 Yesvantpur - Pandharpur Express commencing journey from Yesvantpur on 29.08.2019 will be regulated for 45 minutes at Hubballi/Enroute stations.