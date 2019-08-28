Bangalore news LIVE: KSRTC to run 1,800 extra buses for Gowri Ganesha festival on Aug 30,31

Bangalore news LIVE: KSRTC to run 1,800 extra buses for Gowri Ganesha festival on Aug 30,31https://indianexpress.com/article/cities/bangalore/bengaluru-traffic-weather-bbmp-airport-police-rains-karnataka-floods-politics-live-news-5942637/
Bangalore news LIVE today: The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) will operate 1800 extra buses on August 30,31 from Bengaluru to different parts of Karnataka in the wake of Gowri Ganesha Festival. Special intra and inter-state buses to Bengaluru from different places will operate on September 2.
Meanwhile, a delegation led by former Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) president and Infosys co-founder Kris Gopalakrishnan will meet CM Yediyurappa in Vidhana Soudha today. The meeting is scheduled to take place at 11 am.
Rain, strong winds in forecast for Bangalore today
The weatherman has predicted rain accompanied by strong winds in Bengaluru for the day. According to India Meteorological Department's daily report, "Surface wind likely to be strong and gusty at times. Maximum & Minimum temperatures very likely to be around 29 and 20 degree Celsius respectively."
Meanwhile, Bengaluru International Airport will soon be able to handle more flights as a second runway is set to be commissioned from December 5.
At the same time, upping the ante in the fight against single-use plastic, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is set to implement a ban on the use of cling film and plastic cutlery by app-based food delivery companies and online grocery store in Bengaluru.
Here are a few contacts that might come handy for you in emergency situations: BBMP Control room: 080-22221188 In case of power disruptions, contact BESCOM: 1912. If the water supply is hit at your area, contact BWSSB: 1916.
