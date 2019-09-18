Toggle Menu
Bangalore news LIVE: Karnataka CM announces Hyd-Kar region as ‘Kalyana Karnataka’https://indianexpress.com/article/cities/bangalore/bengaluru-traffic-weather-airport-police-live-news-karnataka-shivakumar-6004407/

Bangalore news LIVE: Karnataka CM announces Hyd-Kar region as ‘Kalyana Karnataka’

Bangalore news LIVE updates: Get the latest updates on Bangalore traffic, Bangalore weather, the events in Bangalore today and much more in our daily live blog.

Karnataka-chief-minister-CM-BS-Yediyurappa-media-mic
Karnataka CM B S Yediyurappa Tuesday said a separate secretariat would be established for Kalyana Karnataka’s development. Express Photo

Bangalore, Karnataka news LIVE today: Fulfilling a long-standing demand of the people of Hyderabad Karnataka region, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Tuesday announced that it has been renamed as ‘Kalyana Karnataka’ and a separate secretariat would be established for its development.

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Tuesday announced that the Hyderabad-Karnataka region has been renamed as ‘Kalyana Karnataka’ and a separate secretariat would be established for its development.

Meanwhile, a Delhi court Tuesday sent Karnataka Congress leader D K Shivakumar, arrested in a money laundering case by the Enforcement Directorate, to judicial custody. Special judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar sent Shivakumar to custody and directed ED to take the Congress leader to the hospital first to see whether he is fit to remain in custody.

 

Live Blog

Follow us for LIVE updates on Bangalore traffic, weather, power disruption updates, pollution checks, events, developments and much more from Bengaluru today.

Meanwhile, from Tuesday, Bengaluru’s renowned food street at VV Puram embarked on a more hygienic and environment-friendly makeover, according to Bangalore South Lok Sabha MP Tejasvi Surya.

READ| Will turn Bengaluru’s VV Puram Food Street into ‘model street’: Tejasvi Surya

At the same time, an Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) belonging to Defence Research Development Organization (DRDO) crashed during a trial in an agriculture field in Chitradurga district in Karnataka Tuesday. No casualties were reported.

READ| DRDO UAV crashes in farmland in Karnataka, none injured

Here are a few contacts that might come handy for you in emergency situations: BBMP Control room: 080-22221188 In case of power disruptions, contact BESCOM: 1912. If the water supply is hit at your area, contact BWSSB: 1916.

BMTC Vayu Vajra AC Volvo buses: Full route map, timings of Bengaluru International Airport shuttle bus services

 

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android