Bangalore news LIVE: Karnataka CM announces Hyd-Kar region as 'Kalyana Karnataka'
Bangalore news LIVE updates: Get the latest updates on Bangalore traffic, Bangalore weather, the events in Bangalore today and much more in our daily live blog.
Bangalore, Karnataka news LIVE today: Fulfilling a long-standing demand of the people of Hyderabad Karnataka region, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Tuesday announced that it has been renamed as ‘Kalyana Karnataka’ and a separate secretariat would be established for its development.
Meanwhile, a Delhi court Tuesday sent Karnataka Congress leader D K Shivakumar, arrested in a money laundering case by the Enforcement Directorate, to judicial custody. Special judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar sent Shivakumar to custody and directed ED to take the Congress leader to the hospital first to see whether he is fit to remain in custody.
Meanwhile, from Tuesday, Bengaluru’s renowned food street at VV Puram embarked on a more hygienic and environment-friendly makeover, according to Bangalore South Lok Sabha MP Tejasvi Surya.
At the same time, an Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) belonging to Defence Research Development Organization (DRDO) crashed during a trial in an agriculture field in Chitradurga district in Karnataka Tuesday. No casualties were reported.
Here are a few contacts that might come handy for you in emergency situations: BBMP Control room: 080-22221188 In case of power disruptions, contact BESCOM: 1912. If the water supply is hit at your area, contact BWSSB: 1916.