Bangalore news LIVE: Karnataka CM announces Hyd-Kar region as ‘Kalyana Karnataka’

Bangalore, Karnataka news LIVE today: Fulfilling a long-standing demand of the people of Hyderabad Karnataka region, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Tuesday announced that it has been renamed as ‘Kalyana Karnataka’ and a separate secretariat would be established for its development.

Meanwhile, a Delhi court Tuesday sent Karnataka Congress leader D K Shivakumar, arrested in a money laundering case by the Enforcement Directorate, to judicial custody. Special judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar sent Shivakumar to custody and directed ED to take the Congress leader to the hospital first to see whether he is fit to remain in custody.