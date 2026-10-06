Bengaluru’s Race Course Road closed for 60 days. Check alternate routes

The traffic police said the Greater Bengaluru Authority is undertaking white-topping work on Race Course Road from Maurya Junction to Hare Krishna Road Junction.

By: Express News Service
3 min readBengaluruUpdated: Oct 6, 2026 02:08 PM IST
Bengaluru traffic restrictions, Bengaluru traffic, Race Course Road traffic, Race Course Road restrictions, Bengaluru traffic diversions, Race Course Road white-topping, Maurya Junction traffic, Shivananda Junction traffic, Trilight Junction traffic, alternate routes Bengaluru, Bengaluru road work, Bengaluru traffic update, Indian express news, Bengaluru newsThe traffic police said the Greater Bengaluru Authority began white-topping work on Race Course Road on October 5.(Representational Image/Express File Photo)
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The Bengaluru traffic police have restricted vehicle movement on Race Course Road and nearby stretches as white-topping and civic infrastructure work is underway and is expected to run until December.

According to the traffic police, the Greater Bengaluru Authority began white-topping work on Race Course Road from Maurya Junction to Hare Krishna Road Junction on October 5.

They said in a press release Sunday that the civic body is also carrying out work on a new stormwater drain, sewage line, and utility infrastructure along the stretch.

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“The movement of all vehicles on Race Course Road, from Trilight Junction to Maurya Junction and from Shivananda Junction to Maurya Junction, will be restricted,” a traffic police officer said.

What are the traffic restrictions

▪ All vehicles are prohibited from moving from Shivananda Junction to Maurya Junction.

Also Read | Bengaluru traffic: Residents wait 30 minutes just to exit their own apartment complex

▪ All vehicles are prohibited from moving from Trilight Junction on Race Course Road towards Maurya Junction.

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What are the alternate routes

• Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) buses, private buses, and heavy goods vehicles (HGV) travelling towards K R Market on Sankey Road will proceed straight from Windsor Manor towards the L R D E Junction, take a right turn at L R D E Junction, and proceed via Basaveshwara Junction.

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• All types of vehicles, including BMTC buses, private buses, and HGV vehicles, travelling towards Majestic on Sankey Road will proceed via Kumara Krupa Road to reach Shivananda Circle, take a right turn, then take a left turn onto S C Road, and proceed towards Majestic.

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• Vehicles travelling from Old J D S Junction towards Trilight Junction may take the road on the left side at Old J D S Junction towards Trilight Junction, take a left turn at Raceview Junction, and proceed via Kumara Krupa Road towards Shivananda Junction.

• All types of vehicles travelling from Trilight Junction towards Maurya Junction may proceed straight over the Shivananda Flyover from Trilight Junction, reach S C Road via Nehru Circle, and proceed towards Majestic.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd

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