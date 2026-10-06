Bengaluru’s Race Course Road closed for 60 days. Check alternate routes

The traffic police said the Greater Bengaluru Authority began white-topping work on Race Course Road on October 5.(Representational Image/Express File Photo)

The Bengaluru traffic police have restricted vehicle movement on Race Course Road and nearby stretches as white-topping and civic infrastructure work is underway and is expected to run until December.

According to the traffic police, the Greater Bengaluru Authority began white-topping work on Race Course Road from Maurya Junction to Hare Krishna Road Junction on October 5.

They said in a press release Sunday that the civic body is also carrying out work on a new stormwater drain, sewage line, and utility infrastructure along the stretch.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

“The movement of all vehicles on Race Course Road, from Trilight Junction to Maurya Junction and from Shivananda Junction to Maurya Junction, will be restricted,” a traffic police officer said.