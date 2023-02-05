scorecardresearch
Sunday, Feb 05, 2023
Traffic restrictions on these Bengaluru roads for India Energy Week, PM Modi to inaugurate event

The three-day India Energy Week will begin Monday. State and central ministers, scientists, senior government officials, and delegates from around the world will take part in it.

Vehicles coming from Tumakuru on NH-48 Bengaluru-Tumakuru Road to go towards Ballari Road and Hyderabad need to take a left at Dobbaspet to reach Doddaballapur and travel ahead. (Representational/File)

The Bengaluru traffic police have restricted vehicular traffic and announced diversions between 6 am and 10 pm from Sunday (February 5) to Wednesday (February 8) in view of the three-day India Energy Week beginning Monday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the event in which state and central ministers, scientists, senior government officials, and delegates from around the world take part.

The traffic police, in a statement, said vehicles coming from Mysuru-Bengaluru Road and Ballari-Bengaluru Road are prohibited from entering the city during the restricted period. Vehicles from K R Puram on the Outer Ring Road will also be restricted from Hoskote to Hebbal during the same period.

Vehicles coming from Tumakuru on NH-48 Bengaluru-Tumakuru Road to go towards Ballari Road and Hyderabad need to take a left at Dobbaspet to reach Doddaballapur and travel ahead.

Vehicles heading to Electronics City and Hosur need to take a right at the Sondekoppa Cross to travel through Sondekoppa Road, Tavarekere and Magadi Main Road to reach NICE Road and continue further.

Vehicles from NICE Road wanting to reach NH-48 need to take Magadi Main Road and then take a right at Tavarekere to reach NH-48 via Sondekoppa.

Vehicles travelling towards Tumakuru Road from Ballari Road can take a right at Devanahalli to reach Dobbspet via Doddaballapur Road.

Vehicles heading towards Tumakuru Road from Hoskote may drive through Budigere Cross, Devanahalli and Doddaballapur to reach Dobbaspet and Tumakuru.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office, over 30,000 delegates, 1,000 exhibitors and 500 speakers will gather to discuss the challenges and opportunities of India’s energy future. During the programme, PM Modi will participate in a roundtable interaction with global oil & gas CEOs. He will also launch multiple initiatives in the field of green energy.

First published on: 05-02-2023 at 18:32 IST
G7 and EU announce price cap on Russian diesel: How it could impact prices

