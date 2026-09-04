Two-wheelers banned on Bengaluru airport road; traffic curbs on 3 flyovers

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A ban on two-wheelers on the expressway to Bengaluru International Airport took effect Friday morning, along with traffic restrictions on three other city flyovers enforced by the traffic police.
The Bengaluru traffic police said they have enforced restrictions on specific types of vehicles on the International Airport Road Elevated Corridor, the BGS flyover, Peenya Elevated Corridor, and the double-decker flyover (Silk Board to Ragigudda).
“This initiative undertaken by the Bengaluru Traffic Police in the interest of public safety and smooth traffic movement will be under CCTV surveillance,” the department said in a statement Thursday.
The traffic police have also announced a ban on two-wheeler traffic on the Electronic City flyover, starting next Friday, September 11.
What are the restrictions
On the BGS flyover in West Bengaluru, all goods vehicles, including three-wheelers, are barred during morning and evening peak hours, while heavy goods vehicles are prohibited throughout the day.
On the Peenya flyover, auto-rickshaws are banned all day, and goods vehicles are banned during peak hours.
Heavy goods vehicles are also prohibited throughout the day on the double-decker flyover between Silk Board and Ragigudda.
“Key factors considered while taking decisions on restrictions were road safety, road design and the width of the flyover, reducing the severity of accidents and mitigating traffic congestion caused by vehicle breakdowns,” Karthik Reddy, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic), said.
“Other considerations included easing congestion at the entry and exit points of flyovers, traffic management during emergencies, the safety of pedestrians and two-wheeler riders, and a comprehensive road safety approach,” Reddy added.
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