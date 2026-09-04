Two-wheelers banned on Bengaluru airport road; traffic curbs on 3 flyovers

While the restrictions on all other flyovers will be enforced from September 4, restrictions on the Electronic City elevated corridor will come into effect from September 11. (Representative Image)

A ban on two-wheelers on the expressway to Bengaluru International Airport took effect Friday morning, along with traffic restrictions on three other city flyovers enforced by the traffic police.

The Bengaluru traffic police said they have enforced restrictions on specific types of vehicles on the International Airport Road Elevated Corridor, the BGS flyover, Peenya Elevated Corridor, and the double-decker flyover (Silk Board to Ragigudda).

“This initiative undertaken by the Bengaluru Traffic Police in the interest of public safety and smooth traffic movement will be under CCTV surveillance,” the department said in a statement Thursday.

The traffic police have also announced a ban on two-wheeler traffic on the Electronic City flyover, starting next Friday, September 11.