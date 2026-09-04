Two-wheelers banned on Bengaluru airport road; traffic curbs on 3 flyovers

The Bengaluru traffic police have also announced a ban on two-wheeler traffic on the Electronic City flyover, starting next Friday.

By: Express News Service
2 min readBengaluruSep 4, 2026 11:59 AM IST
Bengaluru traffic restrictions, Bengaluru traffic rules, Bengaluru flyover restrictions, two-wheeler ban Bengaluru, Bengaluru airport road traffic restrictions, International Airport Road Elevated Corridor, BGS flyover restrictions, Peenya flyover restrictions, double-decker flyover Bengaluru, Electronic City flyover ban, Bengaluru traffic police, goods vehicle restrictions Bengaluru, Indian express newsWhile the restrictions on all other flyovers will be enforced from September 4, restrictions on the Electronic City elevated corridor will come into effect from September 11. (Representative Image)
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A ban on two-wheelers on the expressway to Bengaluru International Airport took effect Friday morning, along with traffic restrictions on three other city flyovers enforced by the traffic police.

The Bengaluru traffic police said they have enforced restrictions on specific types of vehicles on the International Airport Road Elevated Corridor, the BGS flyover, Peenya Elevated Corridor, and the double-decker flyover (Silk Board to Ragigudda).

“This initiative undertaken by the Bengaluru Traffic Police in the interest of public safety and smooth traffic movement will be under CCTV surveillance,” the department said in a statement Thursday.

Also Read | Bengaluru tops global traffic charts again, becomes the second most congested city in the world: TomTom report

The traffic police have also announced a ban on two-wheeler traffic on the Electronic City flyover, starting next Friday, September 11.

Bengaluru traffic restrictions, Bengaluru traffic rules, Bengaluru flyover restrictions, two-wheeler ban Bengaluru, Bengaluru airport road traffic restrictions, International Airport Road Elevated Corridor, BGS flyover restrictions, Peenya flyover restrictions, double-decker flyover Bengaluru, Electronic City flyover ban, Bengaluru traffic police, goods vehicle restrictions Bengaluru, Indian express news Details of restrictions on Bengaluru roads.

What are the restrictions

On the BGS flyover in West Bengaluru, all goods vehicles, including three-wheelers, are barred during morning and evening peak hours, while heavy goods vehicles are prohibited throughout the day.

On the Peenya flyover, auto-rickshaws are banned all day, and goods vehicles are banned during peak hours.

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Heavy goods vehicles are also prohibited throughout the day on the double-decker flyover between Silk Board and Ragigudda.

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“Key factors considered while taking decisions on restrictions were road safety, road design and the width of the flyover, reducing the severity of accidents and mitigating traffic congestion caused by vehicle breakdowns,” Karthik Reddy, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic), said.

“Other considerations included easing congestion at the entry and exit points of flyovers, traffic management during emergencies, the safety of pedestrians and two-wheeler riders, and a comprehensive road safety approach,” Reddy added.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd

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