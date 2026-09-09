No 2-wheeler ban on Bengaluru airport, Electronics City flyovers for now

Days after the Bengaluru traffic police announced restrictions on certain vehicles on five major flyovers in the city, authorities said on Monday that two-wheelers will continue to be allowed on the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) Road and Electronics City elevated corridors. The curbs will be introduced on these stretches in phases.

The traffic police had announced that restrictions would be imposed on BGS Flyover (Mysore Road), Peenya Elevated Corridor, Electronics City Elevated Corridor, Double Decker Flyover (Silk Board to Ragigudda) and the Kempegowda International Airport Road Elevated Corridor (Sanjeev Nagar Cross to Vidyashilp Junction) from September 4. Restrictions on the Electronics City Elevated Corridor were scheduled to come into effect from September 11.

“The Bengaluru traffic police undertook a preliminary field assessment of traffic conditions. Traffic movement on the BGS flyover, Peenya flyover and Double Decker flyover was found to be smooth and efficient after implementation of the notified restrictions,” Karthik Reddy, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic), said.

However, the police found that on the Kempegowda International Airport Road Elevated Corridor, the simultaneous diversion of vehicles, including goods vehicles, two-wheelers and autorickshaws, at approach ramps was resulting in traffic issues, queuing and congestion at diversion points, and affecting adjoining roads.

Restrictions to be imposed in phases

The traffic police subsequently decided to implement restrictions on the international airport elevated corridor in a phased manner. In the first phase, the notified restrictions on goods vehicles will continue during the prescribed timings. Two-wheelers and autorickshaws will be permitted to use the elevated corridor. Two-wheeler riders have been advised to predominantly use the leftmost lane, maintain lane discipline, avoid unsafe overtaking and travel at safe speeds within 60 km/hr.

The same phased approach will be adopted on the Electronics City Elevated Corridor from September 11, with restrictions on goods vehicles being enforced in the first phase while two-wheelers will continue to be permitted.

The police are monitoring vehicular traffic flow, road-safety conditions, the feasibility of enforcing restrictions at entry points, and the impact on lower-level roads adjoining the elevated corridors. Based on the outcome of the assessment, the remaining notified restrictions will be implemented in a calibrated and phased manner.

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“Our intention is not to enforce any change in Bengaluru city’s traffic system merely on the basis of an order, but to examine the actual impact on the local traffic situation and implement it in phases in a manner that causes minimum inconvenience to the public. Equal priority will be given to both road safety and smooth traffic flow,” Home Minister Priyank Kharge said.