Bengaluru traffic reset: Karnataka Cabinet clears 11 elevated corridors worth Rs 13.2 crore

The corridors will be built across Bengaluru covering a total length of 75.6 km. (File photo)

The Karnataka Cabinet Thursday approved 11 elevated corridors in different parts of Bengaluru at an estimated cost of Rs 13,262 crore to ease traffic congestion.

Addressing a press conference, Law and Parliamentary Affairs minister H K Patil said the project, spanning 75.6 km across Bengaluru, is part of the state government’s plan to provide a long-term solution to traffic in the city.

While nine of the 11 corridors will be constructed under the Public-Private Partnership model, two others will be built under the Build-Operate-Transfer model.

The 11 corridors are: the split flyover at MEI Junction on Tumkur Road in front of RNS Shantiniketan, grade separators at Pipeline Road from West of Chord Road to Outer Ring Road in Mahalakshmi Layout, elevated corridor from Doddaballapura road (Police Station Junction) to NH-7 (Navayuga Flyover) at Kogilu Circle via Old Yelahanka town, elevated corridor at Konankunte Circle along Kanakapura Road, elevated corridor at Adyar Ananda Bhavan Raghuvanahalli cross, Kanakapura Road, elevated corridors from Minerva Circle to Hudson Circle including loop flyover existing from BGS flyover to Town Hall, elevated corridors from Sangolli Rayanna circle (Anandrao Flyover) to Nrupathung road (KR Circle), from Sirsi circle to Nayandahalli on Mysuru road, and from Sholay Circle to St John’s Hospital along Hosur road, among others.