Towing returns to Bengaluru: Traffic police to restart vehicle lifting with new ‘transparency’ rules

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The Bengaluru Traffic Police, in coordination with the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), are set to resume their vehicle towing drive across the city to tackle rising traffic congestion and curb illegal parking.
Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh said preparations are underway across all five traffic divisions, and towing vehicles are being arranged. “Permission has been granted, and the drive will begin soon,” he said.
The move comes in response to a surge in public complaints over indiscriminate parking and abandoned vehicles blocking roads and creating bottlenecks in several parts of the city. Officials noted that enforcement had weakened after towing operations were suspended earlier, following public outrage over alleged misconduct by towing personnel.
Authorities said that without strict action, motorists increasingly began parking vehicles haphazardly, worsening congestion. In addition, several old and unused vehicles have been left on roads for extended periods, further reducing available carriage space.
As part of the renewed drive, towing teams comprising a police inspector, a constable and Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) staff will be deployed across the five traffic divisions. Officials said the focus will be on high-traffic stretches and designated no-parking zones.
To address past concerns and ensure transparency, towing vehicles will now be equipped with dash cameras and body-worn cameras to record operations and deter misconduct.
The police said the reintroduction of the towing system is aimed at improving traffic flow and enforcing road discipline across Bengaluru.
Civic authorities in the GBA area have been planning to implement a programme to remove private vehicles parked on city streets for an extended period without use. These vehicles will be transported to designated yards around the city.
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru in-charge minister D K Shivakumar announced the proposal following a meeting of GBA officials last week. “Old vehicles have been left parked on roads for weeks on end. They will be lifted and taken to designated locations. This responsibility has been handed to the police. Locations at Bellahalli, Bidaganhalli, Biddanahalli, and Sondekoppa have been earmarked, and a few more locations will be added,” Shivakumar said.”
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