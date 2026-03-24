Towing returns to Bengaluru: Traffic police to restart vehicle lifting with new ‘transparency’ rules

The authorities plan to keep a check on illegal parking on Bengaluru roads (File photo).

The Bengaluru Traffic Police, in coordination with the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), are set to resume their vehicle towing drive across the city to tackle rising traffic congestion and curb illegal parking.

Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh said preparations are underway across all five traffic divisions, and towing vehicles are being arranged. “Permission has been granted, and the drive will begin soon,” he said.

The move comes in response to a surge in public complaints over indiscriminate parking and abandoned vehicles blocking roads and creating bottlenecks in several parts of the city. Officials noted that enforcement had weakened after towing operations were suspended earlier, following public outrage over alleged misconduct by towing personnel.