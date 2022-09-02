scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 02, 2022

Bengaluru traffic police to penalise motorcyclists who take shelter at underpasses during rain

A fine amount of ₹500 has been proposed for the first-time offenders and a case of causing danger or obstruction in a public way will be booked against repeat offenders, the police said.

bengaluru, karnatakaThe Bengaluru Traffic Police will impose fines on motorcyclists who gather at underpasses when it rains in the city. (Express photo by Jithendra M)

The Bengaluru Traffic Police will impose fines on motorcyclists who gather at underpasses and below flyovers and Metros when it rains in the city as a precautionary measure against increased chances of road mishaps.

A fine of ₹500 has been proposed for the first-time offenders and a case of causing danger or obstruction in a public way will be booked against repeat offenders, the police said.

“When vehicles are parked on roads below underpasses and flyovers in the rainy season it causes accidents. The driver applies brakes to avoid an accident on seeing the parked vehicles,” Ravikanthe Gowda, the Bengaluru Joint Traffic Police Commissioner, has stated.

Gowda has issued instructions for the traffic police to impose fines.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Cuttputlli movie review: Akshay Kumar film serves tedium instead of edge-...Premium
Cuttputlli movie review: Akshay Kumar film serves tedium instead of edge-...
Buoyancy in direct tax collections … if it continues, could cross B...Premium
Buoyancy in direct tax collections … if it continues, could cross B...
Bastar: 64-ft-tall spire belies govt claims of shrinking Maoist footprintPremium
Bastar: 64-ft-tall spire belies govt claims of shrinking Maoist footprint
Twenty eight years in Pak jail, Gujarat man is back home — to smartphones...Premium
Twenty eight years in Pak jail, Gujarat man is back home — to smartphones...

With Bengaluru witnessing sudden spells of downpour in the past few weeks, two-wheeler riders were forced to take refuge under any available shelter on the streets and the flyovers, underpasses, and overhead Metro lines.

Four accidents in the city in recent weeks

Police said that four accidents have occurred in the city in recent weeks in the High Grounds, Kumaraswamy Layout, K R Puram, and Jeevan Bima Nagar traffic police limits where vehicles were damaged due to two-wheeler riders taking shelter from the rain.

Police officials also claimed that the warning against the use of underpasses for shelter during the rain was on account of flooding at many such sites. “Water-logging tends to occur at many sites, especially in the underpasses, and if vehicles are parked here for a long time there is a danger to the people taking shelter from the rain itself,” Kuldeep Jain, deputy commissioner of police (traffic – West), said.

More from Bangalore
Advertisement

The move by the Bengaluru police has, however, caused a furor among many two-wheeler users. They have questioned the move to impose fines and slap cases on motorists who seek shelter below underpasses and flyovers during the rain.

First published on: 02-09-2022 at 02:11:04 pm
Next Story

This year, let Bappa be spoilt for choice with barnyard millet modaks

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Maintain discipline or face music, Rajasthan Cong chief’s advice to Pilot loyalist MLA

Maintain discipline or face music, Rajasthan Cong chief’s advice to Pilot loyalist MLA

3 days, 3 murders, similar style — serial killer chill down an MP town's spine

3 days, 3 murders, similar style — serial killer chill down an MP town's spine

Premium
Palaniswami is AIADMK's top leader, HC quashes order in favour of OPS

Palaniswami is AIADMK's top leader, HC quashes order in favour of OPS

28 yrs in Pak jail, Gujarat man is back home — to smartphones, new world

28 yrs in Pak jail, Gujarat man is back home — to smartphones, new world

Premium
Who is Laxman Narasimhan, the new CEO of Starbucks?

Who is Laxman Narasimhan, the new CEO of Starbucks?

Chamika Karunaratne's Naagin dance viral, how it became symbol of rivalry
Asia Cup | SL vs BAN

Chamika Karunaratne's Naagin dance viral, how it became symbol of rivalry

Odisha: Padma Sri winner, unwell, 'forced' to dance inside hospital

Odisha: Padma Sri winner, unwell, 'forced' to dance inside hospital

The in-box charger is dying as more brands pick up Apple’s trend

The in-box charger is dying as more brands pick up Apple’s trend

Doctors remove 2.5 kg cyst from a 48-year-old woman's uterus in Mumbai

Doctors remove 2.5 kg cyst from a 48-year-old woman's uterus in Mumbai

Can I get Fatty Liver Disease even if I don't consume alcohol?

Can I get Fatty Liver Disease even if I don't consume alcohol?

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder
SPONSORED

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 02: Latest News
Advertisement