Bengaluru traffic police to penalise motorcyclists who take shelter at underpasses during rain

The Bengaluru Traffic Police will impose fines on motorcyclists who gather at underpasses and below flyovers and Metros when it rains in the city as a precautionary measure against increased chances of road mishaps.

A fine of ₹500 has been proposed for the first-time offenders and a case of causing danger or obstruction in a public way will be booked against repeat offenders, the police said.

“When vehicles are parked on roads below underpasses and flyovers in the rainy season it causes accidents. The driver applies brakes to avoid an accident on seeing the parked vehicles,” Ravikanthe Gowda, the Bengaluru Joint Traffic Police Commissioner, has stated.

Gowda has issued instructions for the traffic police to impose fines.

With Bengaluru witnessing sudden spells of downpour in the past few weeks, two-wheeler riders were forced to take refuge under any available shelter on the streets and the flyovers, underpasses, and overhead Metro lines.

Four accidents in the city in recent weeks

Police said that four accidents have occurred in the city in recent weeks in the High Grounds, Kumaraswamy Layout, K R Puram, and Jeevan Bima Nagar traffic police limits where vehicles were damaged due to two-wheeler riders taking shelter from the rain.

Police officials also claimed that the warning against the use of underpasses for shelter during the rain was on account of flooding at many such sites. “Water-logging tends to occur at many sites, especially in the underpasses, and if vehicles are parked here for a long time there is a danger to the people taking shelter from the rain itself,” Kuldeep Jain, deputy commissioner of police (traffic – West), said.

Advertisement

The move by the Bengaluru police has, however, caused a furor among many two-wheeler users. They have questioned the move to impose fines and slap cases on motorists who seek shelter below underpasses and flyovers during the rain.