Bengaluru Traffic Police to implement ‘No Helmet, No Fuel’ rule soon

The Bengaluru Traffic police are looking to deny petrol to two-wheeler riders without helmets at fuel stations in the city.

After Noida and Aligarh’s ‘No Helmet, No Fuel’ rule, the Bengaluru traffic police are going to implement the same across the city and have begun conducting meetings with the fuel stations to cooperate with them.

Speaking to Indianexpress.com, P Harishekaran, Additional Commissioner of Police, Traffic, said, “‘No helmet No fuel’- social boycott concept is to prevent both fatal and non-fatal accidents. Those who reach the fuel stations without a helmet, the fuel station crew will deny them petrol. We are requesting all the fuel stations to cooperate to implement this initiative.”

As many as 105 riders have lost their lives and 667 have suffered injuries in accidents reported in Bengaluru city between January 1 and June 30 this year, according to official data from the Bengaluru Traffic Police.

Harisekharan also said he is planning to write to all fuel suppliers like Indian Oil Corporation Limited, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited, Reliance Petroleum Limited and other petroleum companies.

Currently, a fine of Rs 100 is being collected from motorcyclists for not wearing helmets. According to Section 129 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988 not wearing a helmet while riding a two-wheeler is considered as a violation of the law and a fine is being levied. Though fines have been increased dramatically for other violations, helmet-less driving is still being taken lightly.