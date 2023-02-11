Bengaluru traffic police collect Rs 120-crore pending fines in 9 days under 50% rebate

The Bengaluru traffic police collected a whopping Rs 120 crore in traffic fines after the Karnataka government announced a 50 per cent concession on fines levied between February 3 and 11. At the end of the rebate period on Saturday, police recorded over 41 lakh pending cases and collected over Rs 120 crore in fines (as of 9pm).

The 50 per cent rebate was announced in the wake of a January 27 resolution by the Karnataka State Legal Services Authority to request the transport department to facilitate “access to justice for all” with regard to traffic fines. Based on the resolution, the department sent a recommendation to the government to offer a 50 per cent discount on traffic fines in the state.

According to M A Saleem, special commissioner (traffic), there are still over Rs 1.6 crore (approximately) pending cases even after announcing the rebate. Speaking to indianexpress.com, Saleem said, “Our motive is not to collect fines. The objective is to regulate traffic, ensure the smooth flow of vehicles and enforce discipline among commuters. The response to the 50 per cent rebate has been overwhelming. It reimposes the credibility of the traffic police and shows the transparency in collecting fines. Now the pending fines have to be reconciled. We have to ensure that everybody pays up. However, more importantly, we want commuters to follow traffic rules.”

Saleem observed that riding without helmets accounted for most of the pending cases recorded in the past nine days. While the traffic police collected Rs 179 crore in 2022, it collected over Rs 120 crore only between February and 3 and 11. In January, before the rebate was announced, the traffic police registered 8.4 lakh cases and collected Rs 49 crore in fines.