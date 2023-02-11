scorecardresearch
Saturday, Feb 11, 2023
Advertisement

Bengaluru traffic police collect Rs 120-crore pending fines in 9 days under 50% rebate

In January, before the rebate was announced, the traffic police collected Rs 49 crore in fines.

Saleem observed that riding without helmets accounted for most of the pending cases recorded in the past nine days. (File)
Listen to this article
Bengaluru traffic police collect Rs 120-crore pending fines in 9 days under 50% rebate
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

The Bengaluru traffic police collected a whopping Rs 120 crore in traffic fines after the Karnataka government announced a 50 per cent concession on fines levied between February 3 and 11. At the end of the rebate period on Saturday, police recorded over 41 lakh pending cases and collected over Rs 120 crore in fines (as of 9pm).

The 50 per cent rebate was announced in the wake of a January 27 resolution by the Karnataka State Legal Services Authority to request the transport department to facilitate “access to justice for all” with regard to traffic fines. Based on the resolution, the department sent a recommendation to the government to offer a 50 per cent discount on traffic fines in the state.

According to M A Saleem, special commissioner (traffic), there are still over Rs 1.6 crore (approximately) pending cases even after announcing the rebate. Speaking to indianexpress.com, Saleem said, “Our motive is not to collect fines. The objective is to regulate traffic, ensure the smooth flow of vehicles and enforce discipline among commuters. The response to the 50 per cent rebate has been overwhelming. It reimposes the credibility of the traffic police and shows the transparency in collecting fines. Now the pending fines have to be reconciled. We have to ensure that everybody pays up. However, more importantly, we want commuters to follow traffic rules.”

More from Bangalore

Saleem observed that riding without helmets accounted for most of the pending cases recorded in the past nine days. While the traffic police collected Rs 179 crore in 2022, it collected over Rs 120 crore only between February and 3 and 11. In January, before the rebate was announced, the traffic police registered 8.4 lakh cases and collected Rs 49 crore in fines.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
English words from Greek, Roman, Indian mythology: How many do you know?
English words from Greek, Roman, Indian mythology: How many do you know?
Adani’s defence footprint: Small arms, UAVs, and more
Adani’s defence footprint: Small arms, UAVs, and more
UPSC Essentials | Weekly news express with MCQs: Turkey earthquake, Lithi...
UPSC Essentials | Weekly news express with MCQs: Turkey earthquake, Lithi...
What Grammy award-winning song ‘Baraye’ tells us about the si...
What Grammy award-winning song ‘Baraye’ tells us about the si...

First published on: 11-02-2023 at 22:14 IST
Next Story

Women need to be at centre of decisions for future-ready society: Smriti Irani

Amartya Sen Interview | Nobel Prize-winning economist speaks to us on the Visva-Bharati University issue and more.
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 11: Latest News
Advertisement
close