Bengaluru Traffic Police register 1,200 cases for violating bus priority lane

The route covers 12 high-density corridors, including areas on Outer Ring Road, Hosur Road, Bannerghatta Road, Old Madras Road, Old Airport Road, West of Chord Road, Magadi Road, and Ballari Road, among others. The route covers 12 high-density corridors, including areas on Outer Ring Road, Hosur Road, Bannerghatta Road, Old Madras Road, Old Airport Road, West of Chord Road, Magadi Road, and Ballari Road, among others.

Bengaluru Traffic Police has registered 1,200 cases against motorists for violating bus priority lane in the city.

At least 300 cases of unauthorised parking, one case of racing and 54 cases of obstruction of traffic on the bus lane from Swami Vivekananda Road to Silk Board have been registered.

The bus priority lane started operations from November 15. It was established by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), Department of Urban Land Transport (DULT), Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC), and Bengaluru City Traffic Police (BTP).

According to the traffic police, 22 traffic police personnel and 45 marshals have been deployed on the stretch to control the traffic entering inside the priority lane. “We have deployed the traffic wardens to control the vehicles entering the lane, compared to initial days, the motorists are not violating the rule due to the awareness program,” said B.R. Ravikanthe Gowda, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic).

A dedicated bus lane has been proposed as a solution to Bengaluru’s infamous traffic woes by many for over a decade.

READ | Explained: How Bengaluru hopes to decongest traffic with its bus priority lanes

In October this year, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and Transport Minister Laxman Savadi inspected the Outer Ring Road (ORR) between Central Silk Board junction and KR Puram, a 27-km stretch, to finalise the proposal.

The left lane in the main carriageway is dedicated for BMTC buses, separated physically by steel bollards installed by BBMP. The initial goal of the authorities is to increase the average speed of public buses on this route from about 10 kmph to 18-20 kmph.

The traffic police have notified a number of stretches (especially on the service roads in and around Marathalli and HSR Layout) as unidirectional roads to ensure smooth movement of traffic on the bus priority lane.

The traffic police, for now, is booking offenders under ‘other offences’ of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, which come with a fine of Rs 500 for the first offence and Rs 1,000 for every subsequent one.

For all the latest Bangalore News, download Indian Express App