Bengaluru traffic police implements changes to reduce snarls near Hebbal flyover

The Bengaluru Traffic Police Thursday implemented changes in the movement of vehicles near the Hebbal flyover to ease out traffic snarls. The area sees one of the worst traffic jams in the city and affects the flyover which connects Bengaluru city to the airport.

The traffic police said vehicles heading towards the city from Yelahanka, Jakkur, Kodigehalli and Kempapura will not move on the main road near Manipal Hospitals and Esteem Mall because the crossover points at these two places have been shut. These vehicles will have to take the service road and turn left at Hebbal Junction towards K R Puram and move towards the city.

According to a statement by the traffic police, the vehicles going to Kempapura from Bengaluru airport, Devanahalli and Chikkajala should take the service road near Vidyashilp Academy in Yelahanka and then turn left near Esteem Mall.

BTP is planning to do some changes in traffic flow near hebbala flyover from KIAL side towards city from 08/07/2022 friday 6am.#Bengalurutrafficpolice pic.twitter.com/mt6ikccxij — ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು ಸಂಚಾರ ಪೊಲೀಸ್ BengaluruTrafficPolice (@blrcitytraffic) July 7, 2022

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Similarly, the Bengaluru Police and civic bodies are planning to take up similar diversions to control the traffic in four other bottlenecks in the city.

Additional Chief Secretary, Urban Development Department, Rakesh Singh, along with other officials recently visited Sarakki Junction, Jayadeva flyover, Silk Board junction and Iblur junction and directed officials of the areas to take up measures to ease out traffic at these junctions.