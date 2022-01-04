Bengaluru traffic police seize 349 vehicles during night curfew

The Bengaluru traffic police seized 349 vehicles between December 28 and January 4 during the night curfew imposed from 10 pm to 5 am as part of Covid-19 restrictions.

Cops seized 305 two-wheelers, 11 three-wheelers and 18 four-wheelers according to a release by Bengaluru Traffic police on Tuesday.

The Bengaluru Central division police seized 143 vehicles , West division 113 vehicles, the North-East division 79 vehicles and North division 13 vehicles and South-east division one vehicle.

Meanwhile the East, South and Whitefield divisions have not seized any vehicles during the night curfew period so far.

According to the government order, all gatherings, meetings, conferences, including marriages, etc, from December 28 should strictly limit the number of participants to 300 and Covid-19 appropriate behaviour shall be strictly enforced during the event. The responsibility to enforce the same lies with the organisers.

Any person violating these measures will be liable to be proceeded against as per the provisions of section 51 to 60 of the disaster management act 2005, besides legal action under section 188 of IPC, and other legal provisions as applicable, said P Ravi Kumar, chief secretary and chairman of state executive committee.

Karnataka on Tuesday logged 2,479 new Covid-19 cases of which 2,053 are from Bengaluru. While the positivity rate increased to 2.59 per cent, the state also witnessed four deaths.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said checkposts will be set up in places where there are village-to-village contacts between Karnataka and neighbouring states. He also said the police station under the jurisdiction will be responsible for checkposts.