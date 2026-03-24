Bengaluru traffic police launch crackdown after doctors arrested for reckless riding

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Taking strong exception to a recent incident in Bengaluru where three doctors were arrested after a video of their misconduct on a road went viral on social media, Commissioner of Police Seemant Kumar Singh on Tuesday announced a special drive to curb traffic violations and indiscipline across the city.
Night patrol teams have been directed to maintain strict vigil, with officials instructed to document violations and forward evidence to jurisdictional units for action rather than engaging in risky chases. “Strict action will be taken, including booking cases and seizing vehicles, to ensure traffic discipline and responsible road behaviour,” the commissioner said at a press conference.
Singh also expressed concern that those involved in such incidents often come from educated backgrounds and respected professions but display a lack of basic civic and traffic sense.
The three doctors—Dhanush, Apoorva, and Avinash—all reside in South Bengaluru. According to Mico Layout traffic police, the trio were seen triple-riding on a scooter around 10 pm on March 22 on 15th/16th Main Road in BTM Layout, heading towards Jayadeva Junction. Two of them were not wearing helmets, while one of the pillion riders was seen drinking from a bottle and gesturing with that hand while indicating a turn.
The video, recorded by a motorist travelling behind them, was widely circulated online, prompting the police to register a suo motu FIR under section 281 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act and the Karnataka Police Act for drinking in public and traffic violations.
The police said the doctors were celebrating the completion of their master of surgery degrees in orthopaedics at the time of the incident. They were later released on station bail, as the offences invoked are bailable.
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