Bengaluru traffic police launch crackdown after doctors arrested for reckless riding

The Bengaluru police said the three doctors were celebrating the completion of their MS at the time of the incident. (Photo by special arrangement)

Taking strong exception to a recent incident in Bengaluru where three doctors were arrested after a video of their misconduct on a road went viral on social media, Commissioner of Police Seemant Kumar Singh on Tuesday announced a special drive to curb traffic violations and indiscipline across the city.

Night patrol teams have been directed to maintain strict vigil, with officials instructed to document violations and forward evidence to jurisdictional units for action rather than engaging in risky chases. “Strict action will be taken, including booking cases and seizing vehicles, to ensure traffic discipline and responsible road behaviour,” the commissioner said at a press conference.