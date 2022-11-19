Bengaluru traffic police issues advisory banning heavy vehicles near Hebbal junction

In a move to facilitate ease of commute between the Bengaluru International Airport and the city during peak traffic hours, the Bengaluru traffic police Saturday announced a ban on heavy vehicles between the Sadahalli toll gate and the Hebbal junction during peak hours.

The ban will be effective between 8.30 am and 10.30 am every day, according to an order issued by the new Bengaluru Traffic Special Commissioner M A Saleem.

“All types of goods vehicles are prohibited between 8.30 am to 10.30 am towards Hebbal from 18.11.2022,” the Hebbal Traffic Police said on Twitter.

Senior IPS officer Saleem, who took charge as the head of the city traffic police earlier this week, had said that he is looking forward to streamlining traffic flow on city roads.