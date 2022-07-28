Bengaluru traffic police, Google partner to reduce city’s traffic congestion

July 28, 2022 12:11:54 pm
While Bengaluru is known as the Information Technology capital of the country and attracts people from across the globe, it is also infamous for its traffic jams. Now, with the help of Google, the city traffic police are attempting to reduce waiting time at traffic junctions.
Google Wednesday announced partnerships with the Bengaluru traffic police to help improve road safety and reduce traffic congestion. Google has partnered with the Bengaluru traffic police to also help optimise traffic light timings at key intersections.
Google has used the data that has been accessed on Google Maps and shared by Bengaluru traffic police.
Joint Commissioner of Police (traffic) B R Ravikanthe Gowda said that the revised plan showed an average 20 per cent reduction for each motorist in waiting time at the intersection which was taken up during the pilot project. This could save 400 hours per day and 73,000 hours annually across drivers at one intersection alone, added Gowda.
Bengaluru has a population of 13 million—out of which 1.5 million is floating—and is the third-highest populated city in the country. According to the Bengaluru traffic police, the city has 14,000 km of main roads and 44,000 junctions. There are about 1,000 important junctions and 398 are signalised and the rest are manned by traffic police.
Gowda said that Google used Artificial Intelligence (AI) to collect the driving trends in the city. While road safety and reduction of time will be a major concern, Google Maps will show live road closures and will also suggest alternative roads that can be navigated, he added.
