After announcing 50% discount, Bengaluru traffic police collect Rs 13.8 crore in fines in two days

In the two days after announcing a 50 per cent discount on pending traffic fines, the Bengaluru traffic police have collected Rs 13.8 crore in fines and cleared 4,77,298 cases, said officials. The city police collected around Rs 5.6 crore Friday and more than Rs 8 crore Saturday.

The police in Mysuru city collected Rs 47 lakh fine by Saturday evening and closed 22,362 pending cases. The corresponding numbers in Mangaluru city were Rs 4.6 lakh and 1,929.

The state transport department offered the discount through an announcement Thursday (February 2) as a one-time measure till February 11 after a meeting chaired by Karnataka State Legal Services Authority in January.

Soon after the traffic police made the announcement, people in large numbers were seen at the headquarters of the traffic police in Bengaluru to pay the fine. Joint Commissioner of Police (traffic) MN Anucheth said the public could pay fines online and need not visit police stations physically. Violators can visit traffic police stations or the traffic management centre, use PayTM, or the Karnataka One website to pay the fines.

Bengaluru has over two crore pending e-challan cases with a total potential penalty of Rs 500 crore. A senior police officer said the police get only Rs 170 to Rs 180 crore yearly from traffic fines, and efficient automation could increase the amount collected from traffic fines.

A similar discount offered by the Hyderabad traffic police in 2022 successfully collected overdue fines.

The public can check if any violations are pending and pay the fine in the below link:

https://www.karnatakaone.gov.in/PoliceCollectionOfFine/TrafficFineCollection/dUZnOGxNQzFCbEdIckVoQlNaZVV2UT09