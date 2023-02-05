scorecardresearch
Sunday, Feb 05, 2023
Advertisement

After announcing 50% discount, Bengaluru traffic police collect Rs 13.8 crore in fines in two days

The state transport department offered the discount through an announcement Thursday (February 2) as a one-time measure till February 11 after a meeting chaired by Karnataka State Legal Services Authority in January.

Soon after the traffic police made the announcement, people in large numbers were seen at the headquarters of the traffic police in Bengaluru to pay the fine (Representational image)
Listen to this article
After announcing 50% discount, Bengaluru traffic police collect Rs 13.8 crore in fines in two days
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

In the two days after announcing a 50 per cent discount on pending traffic fines, the Bengaluru traffic police have collected Rs 13.8 crore in fines and cleared 4,77,298 cases, said officials. The city police collected around Rs 5.6 crore Friday and more than Rs 8 crore Saturday.

The police in Mysuru city collected Rs 47 lakh fine by Saturday evening and closed 22,362 pending cases. The corresponding numbers in Mangaluru city were Rs 4.6 lakh and 1,929.

The state transport department offered the discount through an announcement Thursday (February 2) as a one-time measure till February 11 after a meeting chaired by Karnataka State Legal Services Authority in January.

Soon after the traffic police made the announcement, people in large numbers were seen at the headquarters of the traffic police in Bengaluru to pay the fine. Joint Commissioner of Police (traffic) MN Anucheth said the public could pay fines online and need not visit police stations physically. Violators can visit traffic police stations or the traffic management centre, use PayTM, or the Karnataka One website to pay the fines.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
How a toilet campaign changed lives, helped women in Telangana’s Narayanpet
How a toilet campaign changed lives, helped women in Telangana’s Narayanpet
Conspiracy, data theft with ex-staff: Digital India firm accuses pvt company
Conspiracy, data theft with ex-staff: Digital India firm accuses pvt company
After CUET, DU admissions drop 25%; enrollment of girls sees decrease
After CUET, DU admissions drop 25%; enrollment of girls sees decrease
What’s in a name? Plenty
What’s in a name? Plenty

Bengaluru has over two crore pending e-challan cases with a total potential penalty of Rs 500 crore. A senior police officer said the police get only Rs 170 to Rs 180 crore yearly from traffic fines, and efficient automation could increase the amount collected from traffic fines.

A similar discount offered by the Hyderabad traffic police in 2022 successfully collected overdue fines.

The public can check if any violations are pending and pay the fine in the below link:

More from Bangalore

https://www.karnatakaone.gov.in/PoliceCollectionOfFine/TrafficFineCollection/dUZnOGxNQzFCbEdIckVoQlNaZVV2UT09

First published on: 05-02-2023 at 14:17 IST
Next Story

Pakistan’s ex-military ruler Pervez Musharraf dies by amyloidosis; know more about the rare condition

Express Exclusive FM Nirmala Sitharaman speaks to The Indian Express sharing insights on Budget 2023
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 05: Latest News
Advertisement
close