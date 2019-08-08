Bengaluru Traffic Police collects Rs 98.27 lakh in 14 days after traffic fine revision

The Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) has collected a whopping Rs 98.27 lakh rupees in the first two weeks since the revision of traffic violation fines in the city.

According to Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) BR Ravikanthe Gowda, a total of 13,890 cases were registered by the BTP under from July 24, from when the revised traffic fines were implemented, to August 7.

While 5,797 motorists were fined for using mobile phones while driving, 1,938 violations were recorded for exceeding the speed limit. Overloaded goods vehicles contributed most to the fines collected during this fortnight, with fines amounting to Rs 25.13 lakh. A total of 2,513 violations were recorded for the same.

Parking at no parking spots also cost too much for Bengaluru residents during this timeframe. While a total of 1,433 were made, BTP officials collected Rs 14.33 lakh for parking in prohibited areas and in no-parking zones.

While Rs 6.46 lakh was collected for driving vehicles without insurance, a total of Rs 15.63 lakh was charged as fine for reckless driving during the first fortnight since the revised traffic fines were implemented in Bengaluru.

However, when contacted to know the status of drunken driving cases recorded in the city, Ravikanthe Gowda said no such cases were recorded by the traffic police during the last two weeks.

It can be recalled that DCP Traffic (North) Sara Fathima had tweeted, “In Drunk Driving cases fine amount need to be paid to the Honourable court and not the cops. Pay your fine amount by card and collect the receipt fine amount collected either by card or cash goes to the government,” in response to a query on such cases.