Bengaluru Traffic police collect Rs 29 lakh fine in just two hours in a special drive

The city traffic police personnel carried out the special drive between 11.30 am and 1.30 pm at 178 locations across the city.

The Bengaluru traffic police on Monday in a special drive against the traffic violation called ‘Operation Surprise Check’ collected a penalty of nearly Rs 29.5 lakh in a span of just two hours.

According to traffic police, most violations are riding bikes without wearing helmets, riding in the opposite direction on one-way streets, driving without safety belts, speaking on a mobile phone while driving or riding, and riding on pavements.

The city traffic police personnel carried out the special drive between 11.30 am and 1.30 pm at 178 locations across the city. Joint commissioner of police (traffic) BR Ravikanthe Gowda said that 6,247 cases were booked at the end of the operation by personnel from 44 traffic police stations and collected Rs 29,47,50.

BR Ravikanthe Gowda said, “Under operation surprise check initiative we identified the places where we never checked the traffic violations before so we can surprise the violators. Hence we identified 178 new locations where our personnel were deployed to check violations.”

“In future too we will have a surprise check and enforcement drive by the traffic police to control the violations,” he added.

Meanwhile, traffic police have booked 78,754 cases and collected Rs 4,02,07,200 from 13 December to 19 December for various traffic violations.

