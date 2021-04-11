Bengaluru Traffic Police announces Rs 500 fine for two-wheelers without rear-view mirrors, indicators

Gowda said a motorist can be fined Rs 500 each for riding a two-wheeler either without rear-view mirrors or without indicators, as per relevant sections under the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019.

In a bid to bring down road fatalities, Bengaluru Traffic Police will step up checks on two-wheeler riders and fine those found without rear-view mirrors and indicators.

Joint Commissioner (Traffic) B R Ravikanthe Gowda cited the findings of a study on accidents in the Karnataka capital to strictly enforce the rules.

Also Read | Bengaluru is now world leader in scooter-sharing: Report

“A lot of accidents, also including those resulting in fatalities, were found to have happened as the motorists failed either to use the rear-view mirrors or to switch on the indicator promptly before taking a turn. A recent study analysing accidents in Bengaluru has shown that sudden deviations have been the prime cause to fatal accidents,” he said. https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png Gowda said a motorist can be fined Rs 500 each for riding a two-wheeler either without rear-view mirrors or without indicators, as per relevant sections under the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019.