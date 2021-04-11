Bengaluru Traffic Police announces Rs 500 fine for two-wheelers without rear-view mirrors, indicators

Updated: April 11, 2021 12:54:50 pm
In a bid to bring down road fatalities, Bengaluru Traffic Police will step up checks on two-wheeler riders and fine those found without rear-view mirrors and indicators.
Joint Commissioner (Traffic) B R Ravikanthe Gowda cited the findings of a study on accidents in the Karnataka capital to strictly enforce the rules.
“A lot of accidents, also including those resulting in fatalities, were found to have happened as the motorists failed either to use the rear-view mirrors or to switch on the indicator promptly before taking a turn. A recent study analysing accidents in Bengaluru has shown that sudden deviations have been the prime cause to fatal accidents,” he said.
Gowda said a motorist can be fined Rs 500 each for riding a two-wheeler either without rear-view mirrors or without indicators, as per relevant sections under the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019.
The top traffic cop further added that enforcing this rule would also bring out a positive behavioural change among two-wheeler riders in the city.
Meanwhile, Jayakumar V, a chartered account who uses bike-sharing apps, feared this would put more pressure on riders like him. “Most bikes that I get on rent have no rear-view mirrors these days. The police have fined me twice already but the bike-sharing app that I used did not refund the amount at all,” he said. He suggested that the traffic police should fine the bike-sharing aggregator instead of the user.
Raghavendra R, who works as a sales executive, said, “I have lost at least three pairs of rear-view mirrors in the last year while my vehicle was parked at different places in the city. While each pair costs around Rs 400 and another Rs 100 as fixing charges I had decided not to replace them.” He added that he was now left with no choice but to buy and fix a new pair for his vehicle.
He said the rule must be evenly applied for four-wheelers too. “However BMTC buses, lorries, and even luxury cars do not use them actively. The police should stop them too as the same rule applies to all.”
As of January 2021, Bengaluru has over 1 crore registered vehicles, as per Transport Department data. Of these, over 64 lakh are two-wheelers.
