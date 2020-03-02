In Bengaluru, not just traffic lights, but poles to be used as signals

The new system is expected to offer better visibility to traffic signals. Express Photo The new system is expected to offer better visibility to traffic signals. Express Photo

Bengaluru got its first illuminated traffic pole on Saturday in Rajajinagar. Similar poles will come up at different parts in the city to help commuters deal with the issue of poor visibility of traffic signals.

Embedded with LED strips, the entire pole will turn red, yellow, or green according to the signal in place making it visible to more people, a traffic police officer in Rajajinagar told indianexpress.com

Three-metre-long LED light strips are embedded to the traffic signal poles to reflect the signal light.

“It has been pointed out by many that several signals in the city are not properly visible to drivers either because of dust, tree branches or taller vehicles obstructing the view. This three-metre-long LED strip will solve such issues,” the officer said.

“The front line drawn next to the zebra-crossing area is placed unscientifically at many places. Either in a two-wheeler or a car, the traffic signal will be right above the line, making it difficult for any driver to identify the signal, often leading to others from behind honking excessively. While such poles are useful, the police should also consider moving these signals to better spots,” Naveen Kumar, a cab driver from HSR Layout said.

