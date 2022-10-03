Scan QR codes at Bengaluru traffic junctions, get emergency medical care

In an attempt to provide first-aid care and cardiac medical services, the Bengaluru traffic police and civic body Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) along with Manipal Hospitals have posted QR codes at traffic signal junctions in the city which can be of great help during medical emergencies.

Manipal Hospitals, in a statement, said that these codes can help the person connect to the emergency number at a single click, and the person will be directed to ambulance services.

A week after World Heart Day, the initiative has been launched to enable first aid such as Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) and also other emergency services. The code explains the steps to be followed to help revive the affected person, it said in a statement.

Though CPR is a life-saving technique, only less than two per cent of India’s population knows how to use it effectively, the statement said.

Deepak Venugopalan, regional Chief Operating Officer of the hospital, said that the QR codes were installed at all traffic signals with the help of traffic police, as people mostly tend to forget emergency numbers.