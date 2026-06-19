Karnataka revives 50% traffic fine waiver scheme in Bengaluru for 20 days

At the end of the 2023 rebate period, the traffic department recorded the closure of over 41 lakh pending cases. (File Photo/X/Bengaluru traffic police)

Motorists in Bengaluru with pending traffic fines can settle them at half the penalty amount between June 21 and July 10 under a Karnataka Government scheme revived three years after a similar waiver helped clear over 41 lakh cases.

“The state government, through Government Order No. TD 27 TDO 2023, Bengaluru, dated 04.06.2026, has granted a 50% concession on traffic e-challan fines pertaining to cases registered by the Police Department where the penalties remain unpaid,” the Bengaluru traffic police said in a statement.

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“During this period, individuals with outstanding traffic violation cases may settle their pending cases by paying 50% of the prescribed fine amount,” the police said.