Karnataka revives 50% traffic fine waiver scheme in Bengaluru for 20 days

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Motorists in Bengaluru with pending traffic fines can settle them at half the penalty amount between June 21 and July 10 under a Karnataka Government scheme revived three years after a similar waiver helped clear over 41 lakh cases.
“The state government, through Government Order No. TD 27 TDO 2023, Bengaluru, dated 04.06.2026, has granted a 50% concession on traffic e-challan fines pertaining to cases registered by the Police Department where the penalties remain unpaid,” the Bengaluru traffic police said in a statement.
“During this period, individuals with outstanding traffic violation cases may settle their pending cases by paying 50% of the prescribed fine amount,” the police said.
Special counters
Under the reintroduced scheme, payment of pending Bengaluru traffic fines can be done at special counters at 12 locations, as well as the traffic management centre and the Karnataka One website, according to the traffic police.
The 12 special counters will be located at the Hennur junction, Ring Road; Devasandra junction, Old Madras Road; 3 Kundalahalli junction, Old Airport Road; Mysuru bank junction, K G Road; Summanahalli junction, Magadi Road; Metro (BHEL), Mysore Road; Near RTO office, 12th Main Road; Jalahalli cross junction, Tumkur Road; Hebbal junction, Bellary Road; Sagar junction, KG Road; Hosaroad junction, Electronic City Road; and Gottigere junction, Bannerghatta Road.
When the scheme was first introduced in 2023, the Bengaluru traffic police collected over Rs 120 crore in traffic fines after the state government announced a 50 per cent concession on fines between February 3 and 11, 2023.
At the end of the 2023 rebate period, the traffic department recorded the closure of over 41 lakh pending cases.
Similarly, the Karnataka Government announced a limited-time offer for motorists last year, from August 23 to September 12.
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