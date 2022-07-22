scorecardresearch
Friday, July 22, 2022

Relaying of Old Madras Road necessitates traffic diversions in east Bengaluru

The DCP (traffic-east Bengaluru) announced new routes on account of the white topping of the stretch between Kensington Swimming Pool junction and Anjaneya Temple on the Old Madras Road.

July 22, 2022 12:28:52 pm
bengaluru, bengaluru newsThe relaying of a key arterial road with white topping (cementing) in east Bengaluru is likely to throw traffic out of gear for a few weeks at Old Madras Road, Halasuru, Indiranagar and Old Airport Road.

The deputy commissioner of police (traffic-east) announced new traffic routes for the eastern part of the city on Thursday on account of the white topping of the stretch between Kensington Swimming Pool junction and Anjaneya Temple on the Old Madras Road leading to the closure of the road from the west to east.

The police have issued a directive to divert traffic (that would normally flow from Anjaneya Temple junction to Kensington junction) towards Adarsha junction and Trinity Circle to travel towards places like Ulsoor Lake.

Heavy vehicles on the Old Madras Road that would travel via the Kensington area will be diverted at the NGEF junction to join Suranjan Das Road and Old Airport Road to get to the Ulsoor Lake region.

Vehicles travelling from the gurudwara in Ulsoor Lake to Kensington junction will be allowed on the Old Madras Road (on the side where work is not currently being carried out) to travel in the opposite direction towards Anjaneya junction, to merge with the regular Old Madras Road traffic moving towards K R Puram.

Heavy vehicles from the city heading towards K R Puram on the Old Madras Road would have to travel via Hosmat junction, India Garage, Old Airport Road and Suranjan Das Road to join the Old Madras Road at the NGEF junction, according to the order from the police.

