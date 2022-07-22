Relaying of Old Madras Road necessitates traffic diversions in east Bengaluru

July 22, 2022 12:28:52 pm
The relaying of a key arterial road with white topping (cementing) in east Bengaluru is likely to throw traffic out of gear for a few weeks at Old Madras Road, Halasuru, Indiranagar and Old Airport Road.
The deputy commissioner of police (traffic-east) announced new traffic routes for the eastern part of the city on Thursday on account of the white topping of the stretch between Kensington Swimming Pool junction and Anjaneya Temple on the Old Madras Road leading to the closure of the road from the west to east.
The police have issued a directive to divert traffic (that would normally flow from Anjaneya Temple junction to Kensington junction) towards Adarsha junction and Trinity Circle to travel towards places like Ulsoor Lake.
Heavy vehicles on the Old Madras Road that would travel via the Kensington area will be diverted at the NGEF junction to join Suranjan Das Road and Old Airport Road to get to the Ulsoor Lake region.
Subscriber Only Stories
Vehicles travelling from the gurudwara in Ulsoor Lake to Kensington junction will be allowed on the Old Madras Road (on the side where work is not currently being carried out) to travel in the opposite direction towards Anjaneya junction, to merge with the regular Old Madras Road traffic moving towards K R Puram.
Heavy vehicles from the city heading towards K R Puram on the Old Madras Road would have to travel via Hosmat junction, India Garage, Old Airport Road and Suranjan Das Road to join the Old Madras Road at the NGEF junction, according to the order from the police.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Bangalore News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Neeraj Chopra qualifies for final with 88.39 m throw in first attempt
Latest News
You can fly Akasa Air from August 7; here are the routes, prices and other offerings
CBSE Class 10th Result 2022: Board ‘trying hard’ to announce today, says official
Laal Singh Chaddha is a very desi film: Atul Kulkarni
CBSE Class 12 Results 2022: Performance in one exam used for tabulating results of Covid-positive & quarantined students
SSC recruitment ‘scam’: ED raids homes of ministers Partha Chatterjee, Paresh Adhikari
Anushka Sharma enjoys croissant before bidding goodbye to Paris
Deep in a Covid Wave, Europe counts cases and carries on
Mumbai: Malad firm that duped people by selling old phones raided, 2 held
Tamil Nadu: Exquisite 19th century stolen painting of Maharaja Serfoji II traced to US museum
Delhi Crime Season 2 teaser: Shefali Shah’s Vartika Singh says ‘crimes kam hi nahi hote’
Explained: Despite incentives, why is DSR technique not gaining ground in Punjab?
Chess Olympiad 2022: Tamil Nadu Tourism Department to run five free buses to-and-from Mamallapuram