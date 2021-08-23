Bengaluru: Traffic diversion on Goods Shed road due to white-topping work

The traffic movement has been restricted on the Goods Shed road due to the white-topping work started by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on Sunday.

BBMP has taken up the project to finish white-topping the one-and-a-half-kilometre stretch on Goods Shed road.

Until the road reopens for vehicular movement, motorists commuting to Majestic will have to take a detour of two kilometres instead of travelling through the Goods Shed road.

The traffic police have made arrangements for motorists to reach Majestic from Mysore road through alternate routes. According to the civic body, the work would be completed within three months, and the road will be closed until the project’s completion.

The white-topping work will have an impact on the movement of vehicles on this road, Old Mysuru Road, and the market flyover from Dr B.R. Ambedkar ramp to TCM Royan Road junction, according to traffic police officials.

The Traffic police have been instructed to put up required signages to guide motorists.